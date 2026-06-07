Jennifer Lopez Shares Makeup-Free Video Promoting JLo Beauty Serum, Sparking Fan Praise and Filter Controversy

Jennifer Lopez, 56, posted a makeup-free Instagram video showcasing her JLo Beauty Fusion Power Serum, prompting fans to praise her 'flawless glow' while others criticized the use of filters, raising questions about authenticity in celebrity skincare promotions.

Jennifer Lopez ignited a wave of admiration from fans when she shared a makeup-free Instagram video on Saturday, simultaneously promoting the latest product from her JLo Beauty line.

The 56-year-old actress and entrepreneur, who has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors this week, filmed herself in her bathroom wearing a satin gold robe, her long blonde-highlighted hair parted down the middle. In the clip, she announced the launch of her new JLo Beauty website and the Fusion Power Serum, describing it as a formula that combines retinol, vitamin C, and other powerhouse ingredients to support smoother-looking, brighter, and more radiant skin.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with glowing remarks. One wrote, 'Skin glowing, hair glowing, life glowing,' while another declared, 'JLo's glow needs its own zip code,' accompanied by heart eyes and star emojis. Many called her their 'glow queen' and inspiration, celebrating her seemingly ageless complexion.

However, the post also drew criticism from some followers who accused Lopez of using a filter, undermining the authenticity of her makeup-free claim. Critics questioned why she used a filter if the product was so effective, with comments such as, 'Good products? Why do you use a filter then?

' and 'It would have been much better and realistic if you didn't use a filter! ' Others noted the blurred appearance and asked plainly, 'Why is she using a filter? ' This controversy highlights the ongoing debate about celebrities setting unrealistic beauty standards through filtered 'makeup-free' skincare promotions. Despite the mixed reactions, Lopez's beauty brand continues to thrive.

JLo Beauty, launched on January 1, 2021, recently won the Beauty Innovation Award for its Eye Mask Product of the Year in November 2025. The brand's product lineup includes not only the Fusion Power Serum but also SPF, moisturizer, body serum, body cream, and a booty balm, all designed to help users achieve a radiant, camera-ready glow





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