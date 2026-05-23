Jennifer Lopez shares her experience in recreating her iconic 2000 Grammy dress, the fun of a season-premiere at Virgin River and getting into 'theekom' as Allie.

Jennifer Lopez' experience in recreating her iconic 2000 Grammy dress, the fun of a season-premiere at Virgin River and getting into 'theekom' as Allie.

As the cameras cut to Lopez herself, she mouthed Abdalla’s onscreen excitement that ‘On the Floor’ had started playing. The two women subsequently hugged before dancing together.

Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. Ahead of the series' premiere this month, Lopez's sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding Planner star actress’ exquisite gown at the 2000 Grammy Awards remains a statement piece. With the series’ premiere just a month away, Abdalla had several fittings to ensure a perfect replica of Lopez's iconic dress.

Lopez recalled her experience, ‘I had so much body makeup on. It was unbelievable. I was seriously, seriously taped into that dress like all day, and I’m dancing around and moving around at the end of the day, I just had, like, a layer of skin off my body. ’ According to Abdalla, she spent an entire day ‘dancing around in this unbelievable custom-made’ replica of Lopez’s iconic dress.

Each season brings the ‘Omen’ singer younger, with makeup-free or dolled-up photos showing her aging gracefully. She shared, ‘When it is time for our season, I’m excited to dig emotionally into that a little bit more, because, you know, we see Allie and Dean as their exteriors a lot in season 1.

While that is fun, and they are super fun characters to play, I think as actors, selfishly, both of us are really excited to, kind of, like, get psychological.





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