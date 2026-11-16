Jennifer Lopez Reveals Emotional Toll and Creative Surge as Twins Max and Emme Start College

Jennifer Lopez discusses the bittersweet milestone of her twins Max and Emme starting college at 18. She reveals recording 20 new songs and feeling a rare sense of freedom.

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the intense emotional reality behind her twins Max and Emme's departure for college this past fall, describing the transition as a period of profound contradiction and creative urgency. The global superstar disclosed that she cried for six consecutive months, a span beginning two months before the twins' high school graduation and extending several weeks after she dropped them off at their new homes.

The fifty-seven-year-old entertainer compared the experience to a form of mourning, stating that parents often feel as though they are dying during such major life transitions. She shared that while she felt deep sadness and melancholy, she was simultaneously excited and hopeful for her children's future, noting that life moves at a startling speed once children reach adulthood.

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To process these overwhelming feelings, Lopez retreated to the recording studio, where she began experimenting with sounds and ideas. This creative outpouring resulted in the production of twenty new songs, a volume of work that she describes as only half of what is needed. She expressed a strong desire to spend even more time in the studio to finalize her upcoming musical projects.

Beyond her professional output, Lopez emphasized a rare sense of independence and liberty that has returned to her life for the first time since her early twenties. She described this current period as a happy and healthy era, free from the constant responsibilities that defined the previous two decades of her life as a primary caregiver.

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Lopez highlighted that she is now alone in her daily routine, allowing her the freedom to do whatever she chooses without the constant presence of her children. She acknowledged that while this new independence is amazing, it is also a bit weird, marking another significant coming-of-age moment that many parents can relate to.

Regarding the future of Max and Emme, Lopez stated that her primary wish is for them to be happy and pursue their individual dreams. She recalled her own youthful desire to leave home and experience the world independently, using that memory to validate her support for their next steps.

She dismissed concerns from others who worried the experience might be terrible, insisting that the twins will do great things and have big aspirations to fulfill. Lopez recalled that people had been asking if the situation would be awful, but she assured them that the twins have big dreams and will thrive in their new environment.

The fraternal twins were welcomed by Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in February 2008. The couple had tied the knot in July 2004, and the birth of Max and Emme came nearly four years into their marriage. Lopez considers motherhood her favorite role despite her status as a triple-threat performer.

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She recently shared a touching tribute to her twins on their eighteenth birthday, emphasizing their unbreakable bond. Lopez stated that it has always been the three of them on this journey together, highlighting the enduring connection that will persist regardless of the physical distance created by their college educations.