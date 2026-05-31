Jennifer Lopez's twins change their names and pronouns, sparking controversy

Jennifer Lopez's twins, Max and Emme Muniz, have changed their names and pronouns, causing controversy. The twins, who were christened Max and Emme Muniz with Lopez's third ex-husband Marc Anthony, have been using 'they' as their pronouns since June 2022. Now, the Daily Mail has confirmed that the teenager, formerly known as Emme, is now called Oskar Muniz and goes by 'he.' The change has sparked discussions about gender identity and the impact of such decisions on family dynamics.

Jennifer Lopez glowed with pride at her child's high school graduation this week. The singer has 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme Muniz, with her third ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

In June 2022, when the youngsters were 14, Lopez went viral after introducing Emme onstage as 'they,' indicating a nonbinary identification. Now, the Daily Mail has seen a public announcement that shows the teenager, formerly known as Emme, is now called Oskar Muniz and goes by 'he.

' Oskar, the twin who was awarded a diploma this Friday, is listed under the new name on a university program viewed by the Daily Mail. Family members abounded at Oskar's high school graduation in Los Angeles on Friday, including Max and Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. Oskar's father did not appear to be in attendance. Also on the guest list was Samuel Affleck, the 14-year-old son of Lopez's fourth ex-husband Ben Affleck and his first wife Jennifer Garner. The Daily Mail has contacted Lopez and Anthony's representatives for comment





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Jennifer Lopez Twins High School Graduation Name Change Pronouns Gender Identity

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