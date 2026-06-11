Jennifer Lopez's Parisian Style and Candid Reflections on Healing Following Divorce

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in two chic outfits in Paris ahead of David Guetta's concert. The star also opened up about her love for the film True Romance, her 'dark side,' and the profound impact of the film I'm Still Here on her healing process after her split from Ben Affleck.

Celebrated entertainer Jennifer Lopez , age 56, demonstrated her enduring fashion prowess during a recent trip to Paris . The multi-hyphenate star was photographed arriving in the French capital on Thursday afternoon, stepping out of her hotel in a sleek, impeccably tailored navy pinstripe suit.

The sophisticated two-piece was elevated with striking black mesh high heels and her iconic blue crocodile skin Birkin handbag, a luxury accessory valued at over £32,000. Completing the look with classic aviator sunglasses, Lopez was seen in high spirits, graciously pausing to sign autographs for fans before departing for David Guetta's concert in a taxi. Her public appearance showcased the confident, polished style that has defined her career for decades.

Earlier the same day, Lopez displayed another masterclass in casual elegance while leaving a restaurant after lunch with friends. She opted for a relaxed yet chic ensemble featuring a warm brown jacket paired with a sleek black high-neck top and tailored black capris. The outfit was finished with a Christian Dior Lady Dior Mini bag, reinforcing her status as a global fashion icon.

These sartorial choices came shortly after the singer and actress engaged in a revealing and wide-ranging interview, touching on personal cinematic tastes, reflections on past relationships, and her journey toward healing. The conversation occurred on actor Brett Goldstein's podcast, Films To Be Buried With, ahead of their collaboration on the film Office Romance. During the podcast, Lopez delved into her deep affection for the 1993 cult film True Romance, directed by Tony Scott and written by Quentin Tarantino.

She expressed an intense appreciation for the film's ensemble cast and gritty, romantic narrative. The plot follows a comic book store clerk, Christian Slater, and a prostitute, Patricia Arquette, who fleece a mobster and go on the run, pursued by dangerous criminals. Lopez famously remarked on the film's formidable lineup of actors, stating, "There are all these seedy characters in this movie...

I would have had sex with any one of them, which says a lot about the dark side of me. All of them were so f***ing good in this movie.

" She specifically praised Patricia Arquette's performance, the intense scene between her character and James Gandolfini's mobster, and the memorable contributions of Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, and Gary Oldman. Her commentary extended to the film's aesthetic details, noting, "The gold teeth, the whole thing, the dreads, I like it," illustrating her comprehensive admiration for the film's style and substance.

Transitioning from cinematic critique to personal revelation, Lopez candidly discussed the aftermath of her highly publicized split from actor Ben Affleck, her fourth husband. The couple's divorce was finalized in August 2024. Lopez described this period as a profoundly difficult time, one in which she was heavily focused on the wellbeing of her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She credited her father with providing crucial support during this emotional turmoil.

A pivotal moment in her healing process, she explained, was watching the acclaimed Brazilian biographical film I'm Still Here (2024) while she was physically ill around Christmas. The film, which stars Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva, depicts the real-life struggle of a family during Brazil's military dictatorship. Lopez's father, who is not typically drawn to watching movies, agreed to view it with her. The experience triggered a powerful, cathartic response.

"My dad was sitting there and something happened in my head and I just started crying," she recounted. "I started calculating all of the things with my kids, my experience with my dad, like everything happened just all at once. " She connected the film's themes of familial resilience and loss to her own situation, stating, "As you do when something like that happens in your life...

" The shared viewing with her father became a significant point of connection and emotional release amidst her personal challenges. In summary, Lopez's recent Parisian outings visually announced her continued command of fashion, while her extensive interview revealed a more introspective layer, connecting the stylized violence of True Romance to her own dark fascinations and finding unexpected parallels between a historical drama and her contemporary personal healing, all underscored by the importance of family during her 'hard' post-divorce period





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