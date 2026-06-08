Jennifer Lopez's New Romantic Comedy Tops Netflix Charts Despite Criticisms

Jennifer Lopez's new romantic comedy Office Romance has taken the top spot on Netflix, but it hasn't been without its criticisms. The film follows Lopez's character, an overworked airline CEO, as she falls into a passionate love affair with her company's new legal counsel, played by Brett Goldstein. Despite the film's success, several reviewers took the new movie to task for what they thought was a tastelessly raunchy tone, and Office Romance scored more demerits over its failure to break out of the standard Netflix rom-com formula.

Jennifer Lopez has taken the top spot on Netflix with her new romantic comedy Office Romance , and it's clear why given some of the spicy scenes.

In one viral moment from the racy rom-com, Lopez strips down to an incredibly skimpy bikini while flirting with co-star Brett Goldstein on the beach. She almost risks a wardrobe malfunction after fiddling with the strings on her bikini bottoms, before vigorously rubbing her famous backside after sitting in the sand. Lopez laughs as she shakes her behind, saying 'My god, I have so much sand in my butt!

' The clip has already been viewed almost 13 million times on Netflix's official account, making it the most watched Netflix clip of the past week. Lopez's character, an overworked airline CEO, falls into a passionate love affair with her company's new legal counsel, played by Goldstein.

Despite the film's success, several reviewers took the new movie to task for what they thought was a tastelessly raunchy tone, and Office Romance scored more demerits over its failure to break out of the standard Netflix rom-com formula. Lopez stars alongside Goldstein, who co-wrote the film and produces it alongside Lopez. The film follows the two as they work together to keep her company airborne, while struggling to hide their growing attraction from their coworkers.

Several critics panned the film for its abundance of cliches and its failure to break out of the standard Netflix rom-com formula. The fact that reviews were embargoed until just hours before Office Romance went live on Netflix was a red flag, as studios often allow critics to share their reviews well before a film's release if it's expected to garner praise.

Unlike its high-profile awards-season offerings, Netflix opted to skip movie theaters and only release Office Romance on its streaming service. For some critics, the film's reliance on raunchy humor and its failure to humanize Lopez's character made it a disappointing watch. Despite this, the film has still managed to top Netflix's charts





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