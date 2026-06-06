Jennifer Lopez's New Netflix Movie Office Romance Gets Negative Reviews

Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix movie Office Romance has been met with negative reviews from critics. The romantic comedy, which stars Lopez and Brett Goldstein, has been criticized for its raunchy tone, lack of chemistry between the leads, and failure to break out of the standard Netflix rom-com formula.

Jennifer Lopez 's new Netflix movie Office Romance has been met with negative reviews from critics. The romantic comedy , which stars Lopez and Brett Goldstein , has been criticized for its raunchy tone, lack of chemistry between the leads, and failure to break out of the standard Netflix rom-com formula.

Several reviewers have noted that the film tries to revive 2000s-era romantic comedies, but ends up feeling like a tired rehashing of old cliches. Despite its flaws, Office Romance has its moments, particularly in its supporting cast, which includes Betty Gilpin and Jodie Whittaker.

However, the film's reliance on outdated humor and its failure to humanize Lopez's character have left many critics underwhelmed. As a result, Office Romance has received largely negative reviews, with many critics panning its tone, chemistry, and plot. In an unusual move, Netflix opted to skip movie theaters and release Office Romance directly to streaming, which may have contributed to the film's lack of buzz.

With its lackluster reviews and tired plot, Office Romance may be a disappointment for fans of Lopez and Goldstein, who are known for their work in the romantic comedy genre. Lopez has been in the news recently for her child's new name and gender identity, which has sparked romance rumors among her fans.

However, it seems that Office Romance is not the romantic comedy that fans were hoping for, and it may be a long time before Lopez returns to the genre with a hit. The film's failure to break out of the standard Netflix rom-com formula has left many critics feeling underwhelmed, and its reliance on outdated humor has not gone unnoticed.

As a result, Office Romance has received largely negative reviews, with many critics panning its tone, chemistry, and plot. Despite its flaws, Office Romance has its moments, particularly in its supporting cast, which includes Betty Gilpin and Jodie Whittaker.

However, the film's failure to humanize Lopez's character and its reliance on outdated humor have left many critics underwhelmed. In an unusual move, Netflix opted to skip movie theaters and release Office Romance directly to streaming, which may have contributed to the film's lack of buzz. With its lackluster reviews and tired plot, Office Romance may be a disappointment for fans of Lopez and Goldstein, who are known for their work in the romantic comedy genre.

Lopez has been in the news recently for her child's new name and gender identity, which has sparked romance rumors among her fans. However, it seems that Office Romance is not the romantic comedy that fans were hoping for, and it may be a long time before Lopez returns to the genre with a hit





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