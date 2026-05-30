Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme May Have Revealed a Major Personal Update Without Saying a Word

J.Lo has two high school graduates in the family!

Jennifer Lopez at"Office Romance" World Premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.with her twins graduating this year, and along with this major life milestone come some big changes.

Emme, who graduated from high school on May 28, with Lopez, their brother Max, and former stepbrother Samuel Affleck in attendance,. The change was divulged publicly in March, but no one discovered the Instagram account until now. The post shared that J.Lo’s child is now going by Oskar Muñiz and plans to study theater and studio arts in college.in the caption.

“Oskar to Sarah Lawrence! No more impromptu NYC trips because he’ll be living there! Good thing it’s only a few hours away from Stagedoor,” the caption reads.

“Go gryphons!! Congrats!!! 💚💛. ” Stagedoor is a musical theater summer camp in the Catskills of New York where many celebrity children have attended.

Max Muñiz, Oskar Muñiz, Jennifer Lopez at the “Kiss of the Spider Woman” New York Screening held at The Shed on October 06, 2025 in New York, New York. There were dozens of sweet comments from their classmates, who were thrilled to see that Oskar was pursuing their dream in New York. As the child of Lopez and Marc Anthony, that!

And for anyone who followed Lopez through her marriage to Ben Affleck, his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, liked the post about Oskar. There is only love between them — It’s unclear where Max is headed to school in the fall; he went to a different high school from his sibling.

However, Lopez is feeling the effects of her baby birds flying from the nest.on his late-night talk show.

“Two months ago, I had to write the little thing for the yearbook. When I tell you, the tears. Two days it took me to write those things. ” She’s also hoping that their small dorm rooms will incentivize her 18-year-old twins to come home frequently.

“Then, they’re gonna get there and realize their dorms are too small,” she joked. “They’re going to miss home, I hope, and want to come back real soon. That’s my plan. ”Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Back in Contact With an Ex Who ‘Never Got Over’ Her Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Extended an Olive Branch to Former Stepkids — but It’s Made Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner ‘Uncomfortable’





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