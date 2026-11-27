Jennifer Lopez shared a humorous anecdote from The Drew Barrymore Show about her son Max questioning her lack of pants on stage during her Vegas residency.

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about a unique piece of feedback she received from her son Max Lopez regarding her performance attire during her Las Vegas residency. The 57-year-old entertainer shared this personal anecdote while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that her son once questioned why she never wore pants on stage.

Max Lopez Questions Mother's Stage Wardrobe

Jennifer Lopez recalled the moment when Max was approximately seven years old and approaching his eighth birthday. She was performing at the opening of her first night in Las Vegas ten years ago. After the show concluded, Max approached his mother to share his thoughts on the performance. Instead of offering praise for the show quality, he asked, "Why don't you ever wear pants on stage?"

Also read Inside Marc Anthony’s tumultuous relationship with Max and Oskar as Jennifer Lopez recalls ‘tough’ divorce

The entertainer acknowledged that the sight must have seemed strange to a young child. She explained to Drew Barrymore that her response was to remind her son of her professional identity. She told him she is a showgirl and a dancer, emphasizing that this specific style is what she does for her career.

Divorce and Newfound Freedom After Marc Anthony Split

This revelation about her children's perspectives comes at a time when Lopez is navigating a new chapter of life. She shares fraternal twins, Max and Oskar, who are now 18 years old, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who is 58. The couple married in 2004 and welcomed the twins during their marriage, which lasted for a decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lopez and Anthony separated in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2014. The 57-year-old star recently spoke about her life after four divorces, describing her current period as a time of freedom and independence. She mentioned that she sent her twins to college, marking another significant transition in her personal journey.

Honest Emotions About Empty Nest Syndrome

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Lopez discussed the emotional complexity of her children leaving home. She admitted to crying for six months straight, a period that started two months before her twins graduated and continued for a few weeks after she dropped them off at college.

Despite the sadness, Lopez described this phase as a "happy era" and a healthy time in her life. She stated that she is alone and free, noting that it feels like another coming of age in her life. She reflected on how quickly time passes, mentioning that she still keeps photos of them as babies on her phone, highlighting the rapid passage of years.

Las Vegas Residency and Upcoming Concert Movie

While promoting her personal life, Lopez also highlighted her professional achievements in Las Vegas. Her concert movie, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, premiered on HBO on Thanksgiving day. The film documents her final set of Las Vegas shows, which took place throughout the month of March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She spent much of November promoting the special, sharing a trailer on Instagram that featured her most iconic moments from her Sin City residency. In the clip, she expressed a shift in her artistic expression, noting that she now sings empowered rather than just sad or happy. She concluded with an encouraging message to her audience about resilience and continuing to dance despite life's challenges.