Jennifer Lopez discusses her weightlifting regimen, strict diet of fish and greens, and therapy sessions following her split from Ben Affleck on a recent podcast.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, 57, shared extensive details about her fitness regimen and dietary changes during an appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast. The interview took place this Tuesday, where Lopez opened up to hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco about the lifestyle adjustments she made to maintain her physique.

Weightlifting And Muscle Transformation

Lopez explained that she began altering her workout routine approximately eight to 10 years ago, a decision she traces back to filming the 2019 movie Hustlers. She noted that as she aged, she recognized a natural loss of muscle mass which required a different approach to physical training. She identified weightlifting as the single exercise that fundamentally changed her body composition.

Also read Jennifer Lopez Makes Me Want a Blonde Fur Coat

The star emphasized that focusing on the muscle component provided her with significant strength. She described the transition from previous habits to this new routine as essential for her long-term health. Lopez stated that the strength gained from lifting weights has been a cornerstone of her physical maintenance for nearly a decade.

Dietary Shifts And Specific Foods

Regarding nutrition, Lopez revealed a dramatic shift from a diet heavy in rice, beans, bread, butter, pork, and fried foods. She now focuses primarily on consuming large amounts of fish to ensure adequate protein intake. Her diet also includes a significant quantity of greens, which she prioritizes for their nutritional value.

Advertisement

Despite these strict guidelines, Lopez insists on maintaining balance in her eating habits. She admitted to still loving cookies and confirmed she has her own chocolate chip cookie dough recipe, which she affectionately calls 'J-Dough.' She described the cookies as the best in the world and hinted at possibly selling the product in the future.

Therapy And Relationship Reflections

In addition to physical changes, Lopez discussed her mental health journey. She confirmed that she attended therapy after her divorce from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck. This disclosure came during the same podcast episode where she discussed her past relationships. She had previously spoken about the divorce, noting that it took her time to process the experience.

Lopez reflected on her history of four marriages, describing them as periods filled with both love and heartache. She viewed these experiences as lessons that contributed to her personal growth. She emphasized that understanding these dynamics is part of moving forward with self-awareness and emotional resilience.

Skincare And Daily Habits

Lopez also detailed her daily skincare routine and other personal habits. She uses her own brand, JLO Beauty, specifically utilizing their cleanser and serum on a daily basis. She stressed the importance of hydration, stating that she drinks plenty of water throughout the day. She also mentioned that she does not consume caffeine.

Advertisement

When asked about other substances, Lopez admitted she has never smoked weed. Her approach to health appears holistic, combining physical exercise, specific nutrition, skincare, and mental health support. She recently showcased her toned figure in a plunging bodysuit after a gym session, further illustrating the results of her disciplined lifestyle.