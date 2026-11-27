Jennifer Lopez expresses interest in joining the MobLand cast. The star discusses her love for the gritty crime drama, her recent life changes, and the upcoming third season.

Jennifer Lopez has publicly stated her ambition to secure a cameo or starring role in the hit crime drama MobLand on Paramount+. The 57-year-old singer and actress revealed during a SiriusXM interview that she dreams of appearing alongside lead actor Tom Hardy in the series.

Lopez's Casting Dreams and Television Preferences

The Bronx native admitted she frequently fantasizes about acting in the shows she enjoys watching as a viewer. She specifically cited an obsession with Peaky Blinders in the past, noting she missed the opportunity to join that cast because she did not discover the series until six years after it concluded.

Also read Tom Hardy Returns to MobLand Set After Production U-Turn

Jennifer Lopez described her typical downtime routine, which involves removing her work attire and changing into comfortable clothing such as pajamas or a large sweatshirt. She listed MobLand, The Gilded Age, and Nobody Wants This among her current favorite programs to unwind with in the evening.

When asked if watching the gritty drama ever makes her want to contact producers about a potential appearance, she answered affirmatively. She confirmed that she is always up to date on current television shows and uses them as a primary method of relaxation during her quiet life away from the spotlight.

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Professional Background and Recent Public Appearances

Jennifer Lopez's interest in MobLand follows a previous public appearance where she dressed in a black velvet suit and baker-boy cap while attending fashion week in Milan last September. At the time, her outfit led many observers to believe she had just stepped off the set of a period crime series.

During that same trip, the self-confessed workaholic was promoting her television special The J-Lo Show: Live in Las Vegas. The special was filmed during the finale of her Up All Night Live in Las Vegas residency, which took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Despite possessing a reported fortune of 100 million pounds, she maintains a grounded perspective on her career. She emphasized that she feels no different than the person who grew up in New York, attributing her success to hard work and feeling genuinely lucky to continue doing what she loves.

Family Life and Personal Reflections on Aging

Jennifer Lopez also opened up about her personal life, revealing that her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, have recently flown the nest to attend college. The singer admitted that discussing this transition often brings tears to her eyes due to the emotional weight of the moment.

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She described this new chapter as a time for being super present in her life. Lopez stated that she focuses on feeling love, happiness, and joy daily, viewing this period as a beautiful time filled with gratitude for her current circumstances and future possibilities.

MobLand Season Three Production and Release Details

The interest from Jennifer Lopez coincides with confirmed production updates for the MobLand franchise. It was officially confirmed in September that the series would return for a third season, with filming scheduled to begin on November 20 at the production facilities.

Key cast members are confirmed to return for the upcoming installment, including Tom Hardy, who plays the character Harry Da Souza. Pierce Brosnan will reprise his role as Conrad Harrigan, while Helen Mirren is also set to return as Maeve Harrigan.

While an official premiere date has not yet been announced by the network, industry expectations suggest that the third season of MobLand will launch on Paramount+ in late 2027. This timeline provides ample opportunity for Jennifer Lopez to potentially secure her desired role before the show returns to screens.