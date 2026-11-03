Jennifer Lopez Reveals Barbarella Halloween Transformation and New Music Era

Jennifer Lopez unveils her Barbarella Halloween costume, discusses her new deluxe album Love?, and partners with Bilt for Rent Day promotions.

Jennifer Lopez stunned audiences recently by revealing a striking Halloween costume transformation into the legendary 1960s sex symbol Barbarella. The 57-year-old pop icon wore the intergalactic warrior's iconic white swimsuit and a mesh chain metal ensemble, completing the look with a caramel wig to channel the character originally played by her former co-star Jane Fonda.

Jennifer Lopez Embraces Barbarella Iconography

Jennifer Lopez recreated a sultry moment from the campy 1968 film by posing alongside a hunky angel, paying homage to the scene that established Jane Fonda as a global cultural phenomenon. The costume design directly references the original film directed by Roger Vadim, highlighting the enduring appeal of the character who became a defining icon of the era. A planned big-screen remake of the film has been in development for years, though early discussions involving Drew Barrymore in the title role never materialized.

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Love? Deluxe Edition and Bilt Partnership

Jennifer Lopez is currently promoting a new deluxe edition of her 2011 album Love? released as an LP in collaboration with the fintech company Bilt. The updated release features a newly recorded dance track titled Proof of Love, which Lopez explained as a message about finding love within oneself despite its presence everywhere. This project marks a reflective chapter for Lopez, who is navigating life as an empty nester after her 18-year-old twins Max and Oskar started college this summer.

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Music Resurgence and Personal Reflections

The original Love? album spawned Lopez's bestselling single On the Floor, a club duet with Pitbull that recently experienced a viral resurgence through Amazon Prime's Off Campus. Lopez discussed this renewed interest with Bilt CEO Ankur Jain, noting that the song was played by a character dressed as her at a Halloween party, introducing the track to a new generation. She observed that music never truly ages as listeners continually discover older hits, framing the experience as a fresh encounter for new audiences.

Business Ventures and Family Updates

Jennifer Lopez recently shared personal reflections on searching for proof of love two years after her split from fourth husband Ben Affleck. Her business portfolio expanded significantly this year with a $20 million deal to become the face of Dolce & Gabbana. This partnership follows her appearance at a Milan Fashion Week party hosted by the designers, where she lent her star power to an event at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. The actress also addressed family changes, including her son Oskar's revelation of his trans identity following his high school graduation.