Lopez expressed her “gratitude” in getting to watch her new concert film with her entire family on Thanksgiving.

from Thursday’s gathering of herself, Oskar, her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, her sisters, Lynda and Leslie, her niece, Lucie, and more loved ones. Max didn’t appear in the picture, but Lopez confirmed in her caption that both her kids were at the holiday celebration.

The Grammy nominee’s post also included pictures of her eating pie on the couch, helping her mom cook in the kitchen and lounging on a chair on a balcony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Woke up grateful in a house full of family, my kids sleeping down the hall, back home from college for the weekend 🥰, and ready to cook and partake in all of the traditions of the day,” Lopez began her caption. She continued, “Every year, Thanksgiving was when I used to sit in front of the TV and watch ‘West Side Story’ with my mother and my sisters and dream of one day being able to sing and dance and act and be there myself.