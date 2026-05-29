Jennifer Lopez Returns to Netflix with Romantic Comedy 'Office Romance'

Netflix is banking on star power once again with the upcoming release of Office Romance, a new romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, set to premiere on June 5, 2026. This film marks Lopez's third collaboration with the streaming giant, following the massive success of The Mother and Atlas. While her previous Netflix outings were action-oriented and garnered huge viewership numbers, Office Romance ventures into the rom-com genre, which typically attracts a different audience. The movie's performance will be closely watched as an indicator of Lopez's drawing power across genres.

Whenever an actor delivers a huge hit to Netflix, the streamer is often eager to work with them again. Millie Bobby Brown is perhaps the best example of this.

After breaking out with Stranger Things, Netflix has released almost everything she's appeared in since, such as the Enola Holmes franchise and The Electric State. Ryan Reynolds has been a frequent Netflix star, headlining 6 Underground, Red Notice, and The Adam Project. Charlize Theron has done The Old Guard franchise and the streamer's 2026 action hit, Apex.

Gal Gadot is another familiar star for Netflix after appearing in Red Notice, Heart of Stone, and the upcoming feature In the Hand of Dante. With Triple Frontier, The Last Thing He Wanted, and The Rip, Ben Affleck has also done three movies for the streamer. The reason that Netflix keeps working with these actors and others is that they are proven draws for subscribers.

They've helped make some of the most popular movies on the service, with a few featured among Netflix's most-watched 2026 movies. That is a distinction that the streamer's next movie is hoping to receive, as it also features a familiar and popular star. Releasing on Netflix next week, on Friday, June 5, 2026, Office Romance is a new romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

While the latter gained popularity on Apple TV+'s hit series, Ted Lasso, this marks his first time on Netflix. That is not the case for Lopez, who has a history of success with the streamer. Office Romance Is Jennifer Lopez's First Netflix Movie Since 2024's Atlas Two years before making the new rom-com, Lopez headlined an original sci-fi movie for Netflix known as Atlas. Directed by Brad Peyton, the actress took on the lead role in the futuristic film.

Lopez plays an analyst known as Atlas who joins the fight against an AI takeover, led by Simu Liu's character, Harlan. Despite receiving mostly negative reviews, Atlas had a strong performance on Netflix. It spent four weeks inside Netflix's top 10 global charts and generated 143.1 million hours worth of views during this stretch. Audiences around the world kept checking out the sci-fi movie, and Lopez's involvement was a big reason why.

Office Romance is now her return to Netflix after this mega hit. It marks her third movie with the streamer overall, as she also headlined 2023's The Mother. That movie spent six weeks in Netflix's top 10, where it stayed #1 worldwide for four weeks, and was watched for an astonishing 243 million hours. Netflix later confirmed The Mother's viewership climbed to 249.9 million hours.

Will Office Romance Be Another Huge Hit For Netflix & Jennifer Lopez? Lopez's tendency to draw in massive viewership figures likely has Netflix hoping that Office Romance will be another big win from this partnership. With the prominent marketing and promotional campaign backing the release, there is no doubt that the movie will attract plenty of attention at the start of its run.

The question is whether it can have the same high starts and sustain interest as long as Lopez's other Netflix movies. The 2026 film is notably different from the previous collaborations, which were both in the action genre. Office Romance's existence in the rom-com realm could give it a smaller audience.

Netflix subscribers have shown love for rom-coms in the past, including earlier this year with People We Meet On Vacation, but they tend not to draw quite as large a viewership as action movies. That doesn't mean that Office Romance won't be a big success.

Subscribe to the newsletter for Netflix star insights Don't miss deeper takes-subscribe to the newsletter for clear analysis of how star power like Jennifer Lopez shapes Netflix originals, what drives viewership, and broader streaming trends and insights. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Lopez's starring role increases its visibility and should make it a hit on its own merits.

How well The Mother and Atlas performed proves she's more than capable of headlining massive Netflix originals. While I wouldn't expect Office Romance to amass as many hours watched as her last two films, Jennifer Lopez should go three for three in making movies that do well on Netflix.

Office Romance Like Follow Followed R Romance Comedy Release Date June 5, 2026 Runtime 94 Minutes Director Ol Parker Cast Writers Brett Goldstein, Joe Kelly Producers Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Benny Medina, Brett Goldstein, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Kelly Powered by Expand Collaps





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