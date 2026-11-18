Jennifer Lopez opens up about her divorce from Ben Affleck, describing herself as a serial monogamist who did internal work to heal after heartbreak.

Jennifer Lopez has publicly addressed her past marriages and recent divorce from Ben Affleck, describing her romantic history with vulnerability and honesty. The singer and actress admitted that she viewed herself as a serial monogamist who was constantly trying to find the right partner in a series of relationships. This candid reflection comes after a period of personal healing that followed the end of her high-profile union.

Lopez Addresses Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022, marking a reunion nearly two decades after they first dated and became engaged. However, the actress and singer filed for divorce in 2024, concluding a marriage that lasted for two years. The legal process for the divorce was finalized in 2025, bringing a definitive end to their second marriage. Lopez stated that on every level, the experience was deeply disappointing and that she does not wish to delve further into those specific details. She has made it clear that she is done discussing that part of her life.

Also read Jennifer Lopez Laughs Off Marriage Joke, Reveals Divorce Timeline

Reflections on Being a Serial Monogamist

Reflecting on her romantic journey, the fifty-seven-year-old star described herself as someone who repeatedly enters monogamous relationships one after another. She explained that she always hoped that the next person would be the one, searching for that lasting connection. This realization came to the forefront following her divorce from the fifty-four-year-old actor. Lopez admitted that she allowed herself to sit in the heartbreak and committed to the internal work necessary to heal. She also noted during a 2024 appearance on Carrie & Tommy's Australian radio show that she identifies more as a love addict or workaholic than anything else.

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Lopez Shares Advice on Handling Heartbreak

Jennifer Lopez has faced various ups and downs in her personal life, with several results ending in divorce. She rose to international stardom after starring in major films such as Selena, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, and Monster-in-Law. After releasing her debut album, On the 6, she successfully balanced her acting career with her music career, including hits like On the Floor. When asked for advice for others in similar situations, she emphasized operating in a way that allows one to feel proud when looking back. She recalled that even amidst life-shifting pain and hurt, she loved completely and acted as a human being without shame.

Commitment to Personal Growth and Future Love

Lopez shared that her core advice for navigating difficult times, including divorce, is to always try one's best in the moment with what one knows. She acknowledged that pain can make people want to hurt others or lash out, but she maintained a high standard for herself throughout her relationships. Lopez stated that she plans to find love again in the future, but next time, she intends to do things differently. She believes that being the best person you can be, especially when things are hard, is the most important approach to life and romance. This mindset reflects her desire to move forward with integrity and self-awareness.