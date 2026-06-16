Jennifer Lopez: Reflecting on Divorce, Self-Discovery, and Love

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, the importance of self-reflection, and her journey of self-love and growth.

Jennifer Lopez , in a candid interview, reflected on her past relationships, including her recent divorce from Ben Affleck . She revealed that after her divorce, she took time to introspect and understand her role in the relationship's failure.

Lopez shared that she broke the news of her divorce to her twins, Emme and Max, and had a tough year dealing with unexpected events. She emphasized the importance of self-reflection and understanding one's patterns to grow and heal. Lopez also spoke about her journey of self-discovery and love, comparing it to piecing together a puzzle





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Divorce Self-Reflection Self-Love

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates ‘From the Block’ After Knicks’ NBA Finals Win Amid New Yorker ControversyJennifer Lopez was proud to celebrate the New York Knicks' long-awaited NBA Championship win amid her 'New Yorker' take controversy

Read more »

Knicks Clinch NBA Title: Fat Joe and Jennifer Lopez Lead Celebrity CelebrationsThe New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 52 years by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5. Celebrities like Fat Joe and Jennifer Lopez shared their ecstatic reactions, and fans flooded the streets of New York City.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in a Plunging Cyberspace BodysuitShe joins David Guetta for a surprise performance

Read more »

15 Red Carpet Looks Proving No One Does Naked Dressing Like Jennifer LopezIt all started in 1998.

Read more »