Jennifer Lopez Proud of Twins' College Acceptances

Jennifer Lopez shares her pride in her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who have been accepted into all five colleges they applied to, each receiving a scholarship. Lopez reflects on their hard work and dedication, and discusses her hopes for their future.

Jennifer Lopez , the renowned singer and actress, recently expressed her pride in her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who have been accepted into all five colleges they applied to, each receiving a scholarship.

Lopez, 56, has watched her children work diligently since they were in the fifth grade, and their hard work has paid off.

'I'm so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do. They are good people, loving and kind-hearted,' Lopez said during an interview. The twins, who attend different high schools, will also be attending different colleges. Lopez shared that she will help them move into their dorms and hopes they will miss home and return soon.

She recalled her own experiences at that age and expressed her excitement for her children's future. Meanwhile, Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, also praised their children's achievements. In a separate interview, Lopez discussed her emotional experience dropping Emme off for her first day of senior year, reflecting on how quickly time has passed





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Jennifer Lopez Twins College Acceptances Scholarships Proud Parent

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