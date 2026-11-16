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Jennifer Lopez pokes fun at her 4-time divorcée status as she shares thoughts on fifth marriage

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Jennifer Lopez pokes fun at her 4-time divorcée status as she shares thoughts on fifth marriage
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The singer looked back on her love life at a New York City event over the weekend promoting “The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas.”

during a New York City screening and Q&A for “The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas” over the weekend. As the singer, 57, poked fun at having walked down the aisle “four times” while onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Sunday, an audience member shouted, “You’ve got six more fingers!

”Jennifer Lopez poked fun at her four marriages doing a Q&A at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Sunday. A fan joked with the singer, pictured arriving at the event, that she still has “six more fingers” left for a ring. The Grammy nominee cracked up, exclaiming, “Yes, I do! Yes, I do!

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Oh, my God, that is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard in my whole life. … I’ve got six more fingers. ”However, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker admitted, “I don’t know that I have it in me, Jesus Christ. ”Lopez added that she does not know whether she has another marriage in her after walking down the aisle four times.is “casually” dating her “Office Romance” co-star Brett Goldstein, explained, “There’s not a lot of room.

I’m not running around. … You can’t have two things that are the most important in your life. For me, that’s the kids. So that’s what that is.

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And then I have my work, which I love. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Jennifer Lopez poked fun at her four marriages doing a Q&A at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Sunday.

A fan joked with the singer, pictured arriving at the event, that she still has"six more fingers" left for a ring. Lopez added that she does not know whether she has another marriage in her after walking down the aisle four times.

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