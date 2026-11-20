The star truly shined at the premiere of “The JLo Show.”

FilmMagicDressed in a completely sheer Dolce & Gabbana couture gown at the premiere of “The JLo Show” in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Lopez had all eyes on her.

The completely see-through Chantilly lace slip dress boasted a deep neckline and flowing skirt while she covered up on the red carpet with a satin and mink shawl coat — but the real star of the show was her jewelry. For the event, she looked to Dolce & Gabbana, slipping into a totally sheer gown, embroidered coat, and massive diamond jewelry suite.

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She brought the bling in Dolce & Gabbana’s massive Alta Gioielleria Sicilia necklace, which features a whopping 100.1-carat yellow diamond pendant, per a press release from the brand. The pear-shaped stone is surrounded by impressive emerald- and round-cut stones as well. And, she didn’t stop there, opting for matching earrings that each also feature massive yellow diamonds in the same style. Lopez also wore two massive cocktail rings and even bejeweled her bun, adding a floral clip to her hair.

Along with emerald and round-cut colorless diamonds, the necklace pendant boasted a massive 100-carat yellow diamond center. The head-to-toe look came straight off the runway from the brand’s Alta Moda 2026 show in Taormina, Italy, in July.and later slipped into a bright yellow one-shoulder gown . Community GuidelinesOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! FilmMagic For the event, she looked to Dolce & Gabbana, slipping into a totally sheer gown, embroidered coat, and massive diamond jewelry suite.

Along with emerald and round-cut colorless diamonds, the necklace pendant boasted a massive 100-carat yellow diamond center.