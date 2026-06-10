Jennifer Lopez Overcome with Emotion at Son Max's High School Graduation Amid Family Transitions

Jennifer Lopez was moved to tears while celebrating her son Max Muniz's high school graduation at UCLA. The emotional event also highlighted recent changes for her other child Oskar, including a name and pronoun update, and the twins' upcoming move out of their mother's home.

Jennifer Lopez experienced a wave of emotions as she celebrated her son Max Muniz 's high school graduation at UCLA last week. The 56-year-old star, usually known for her composed demeanor, was seen fighting back tears during the ceremony, which was attended by her other child Oskar Muniz , her parents, and her longtime manager Benny Medina.

In a poignant moment, Lopez embraced her son after he received his diploma, her pride and joy visibly overwhelming. She managed to smile for family photographs but struggled to hold back tears once the cameras stopped. The event was doubly significant as it followed recent announcements about Oskar's gender identity; previously known as Emme, the teenager now goes by Oskar Muniz and uses he/him pronouns.

This shift was publicly noted in a university program viewed by the Daily Mail, and Lopez had earlier introduced Oskar using they/them pronouns in 2022. The graduation also comes amid personal changes for the family, including the twins preparing to move out of Lopez's $18 million mansion in Hidden Hills, a topic she discussed emotionally on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she admitted she had been crying for two months at the thought of her children leaving.

She spoke about helping them move into their dorms and joked that they would soon miss home. Max and Oskar are the children of Lopez and singer Marc Anthony, from their decade-long marriage. Anthony did not attend either graduation, and he is now expecting his eighth child with his much younger wife, Nadia Ferreira. Lopez emphasized that she supports her children's individual choices, including attending different high schools, and wants them to be happy.

The ceremony was a family affair, with grandparents Guadalupe and David Lopez present, and both twins dressed in celebratory attire-Max in a tie-dye shirt, Nike trainers, and leis, and Oskar in a red polo and blue slacks





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