Jennifer Lopez Overcome with Emotion at Son Max's High School Graduation

Jennifer Lopez was seen fighting back tears while celebrating her son Max Muniz's high school graduation at UCLA, an event also attended by twin sibling Oskar Muniz and family. The ceremony highlights a family moment intertwined with Oskar's recent public gender transition and the bittersweet milestone of the twins leaving home for college.

Jennifer Lopez experienced a deeply emotional milestone as she celebrated her son Max Muniz 's high school graduation . The ceremony, held at UCLA last Friday, was attended by Max's mother, his twin sibling Oskar Muniz , and their grandparents.

Lopez, typically known for her poised and composed public demeanor, could not conceal her pride and emotion as she watched her son receive his diploma. In a poignant moment, she pulled Max into a heartfelt embrace, her eyes welling with tears of joy. After the family photos, during which she flashed a radiant smile, the reality of the moment sank in, and she was seen fighting back tears.

The event was a family affair, with grandparents Guadalupe and David Lopez, and her long-time manager Benny Medina also in attendance. Max embraced a casual celebratory look with a tie-dye shirt, matching Nike trainers, and several leis. Oskar, who had already graduated from a different high school, wore a red polo shirt and blue slacks, while Lopez herself chose a floral print dress, a Birkin bag, and tan heels. This graduation is particularly significant given the family's recent public journey.

The twins, Max and Oskar, are the children of Lopez and Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony, to whom she was married for a decade. Their father did not attend the ceremony. The event followed a public announcement that Oskar, formerly known as Emme, now uses the name Oskar Muniz and identifies as a transgender male, going by 'he.

' This information was revealed on a university program viewed by The Daily Mail. Lopez had previously hinted at this transition, introducing Oskar as 'they' during a 2022 performance when the child was 14, indicating a nonbinary identification at that time. The graduation therefore marks another step in Oskar's personal journey, celebrated with family support. The celebration unfolded against the backdrop of a major life change for the entire family.

The twins' upcoming departure for college has been a source of profound sadness for Lopez. Earlier in the week on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live! ,' she openly admitted to fighting back tears at the thought of her children moving out of her $18 million mansion in Hidden Hills. She confessed she had been 'crying for two months' about it and anticipated more tears at the graduations.

Despite the emotional challenge, Lopez expressed full support for her children's individual paths, including their decision to attend separate high schools. She spoke about helping them pack and move into their dorms, joking that they would realize the dorms are too small and miss home. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate, which she purchased after her divorce from her fourth husband, has been the family's home, and the impending empty nest marks a new chapter for both the mother and her twins





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Jennifer Lopez Max Muniz High School Graduation UCLA Tears Emotional Family Oskar Muniz Gender Transition Twins College Marc Anthony

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