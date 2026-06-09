Jennifer Lopez Overcome with Emotion at Son Max's High School Graduation

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez was visibly moved during her son Max Muniz's high school graduation ceremony at UCLA. The event was attended by family members including her other child Oskar Muniz and grandparents. Lopez, who had previously expressed sadness about her twins leaving home, struggled to hold back tears as she celebrated Max's milestone. The article also covers Oskar's recent name change and gender identity, as well as Lopez's comments about the challenges of her children moving out.

Jennifer Lopez experienced a wave of emotions as she celebrated her son Max Muniz 's high school graduation last week. The 18-year-old graduated during a ceremony held at UCLA , attended by his mother, his sibling Oskar Muniz , and their grandparents.

Known for her typically cool and composed demeanor, Lopez could not hide her pride and joy as she watched Max receive his diploma. In a heartfelt moment, she pulled her son into a tight embrace, her eyes welling with tears. After composing herself for family photos-where she flashed a bright smile alongside the new graduate-Lopez again found herself fighting back tears once the cameras stopped.

Among the guests were Max's grandparents Guadalupe and David Lopez, Lopez's long-time manager Benny Medina, and his twin sibling Oskar, who had already graduated from high school at a separate ceremony. Oskar, formerly known as Emme, was listed under the new name Oskar Muniz in a university program obtained by The Daily Mail, confirming the teenager's transition and use of he/him pronouns. Lopez had previously introduced Oskar as nonbinary during a 2022 performance, using they/them pronouns.

Their father, singer Marc Anthony, did not attend either graduation. Anthony is currently expecting his eighth child, his second with wife Nadia Ferreira. The graduation occurred just days after Lopez admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she had been 'crying for two months' at the thought of her children moving out of her $18 million mansion in Hidden Hills. She told Kimmel, 'Don't talk about it, I'll start crying,' and explained she would likely be emotional at both graduations.

When asked whether it was 'inconvenient' for the twins to attend different high schools, Lopez dismissed the notion, saying, 'I want them to be happy. Go where they want to go, do what they want to do.

' She plans to help them move into their dorm rooms but joked that they would soon realize their dorms are too small and miss home. The five-bedroom, eight-bath estate, purchased after Lopez's divorce, is located in the upscale Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills, home to many celebrities including the Kardashians





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Jennifer Lopez Max Muniz Oskar Muniz Graduation UCLA Twins Marc Anthony Benny Medina Gender Identity Hidden Hills Jimmy Kimmel

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