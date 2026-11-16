Jennifer Lopez on Single Life and Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez discusses her post-divorce freedom and solo living on The Tonight Show. Learn about her happy era, new music, and thoughts on being alone.

Jennifer Lopez appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her current status as a single woman living alone for the first time in years. The singer and actress emphasized her newfound independence following her divorce from Ben Affleck, stating that she is free to do whatever she wants without any constraints. She described this period as a unique and positive phase in her life, highlighting her autonomy and personal growth.

Divorce and Solo Living Transition

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024 after just two years of marriage. The split marked a significant chapter in her personal life, leading her to reflect on her status as a single woman again. She noted that it has been a while since she was in this position, having been in long-term relationships for decades. The actress expressed that she is enjoying this transition, calling it her happy era and emphasizing that she is unencumbered by anything unhealthy in her current living situation.

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Following the divorce, Lopez has embraced the solitude of living alone, a change that coincides with her children growing older. Her twins, Max and Oskar, who are now 18 years old, recently left home to attend college. This milestone has allowed Lopez to focus on herself after years of prioritizing her family. She mentioned that while she misses her children, she finds this time to be a kind of coming-of-age moment for her as well, similar to when they left for school.

Emotional Response to Empty Nest

The transition to an empty nest was emotionally challenging for Jennifer Lopez initially. She revealed that she cried for six months straight, a period that began two months before her twins graduated and continued for a few weeks after she dropped them off at college. Despite the initial sadness, she affirmed that the freedom of being alone is amazing, even if it feels weird at times. She acknowledged the mixed emotions but stressed that she is missing her children deeply while appreciating her current independence.

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Jimmy Fallon asked if this freedom opens up new possibilities for her, which Lopez confirmed with enthusiasm. She stated that this is the first time since her early twenties that she has not been with a partner or raising her kids. This independence allows her the liberty to make decisions without considering anyone else's schedule or needs. She described the experience as freeing and empowering, marking a significant shift from her life as a mother and partner in a long-term relationship.

Creative Output and Musical Projects

During this period of emotional processing, Lopez turned to music as an outlet for her feelings. She explained that when her kids were leaving, she went into the studio to play around with sounds and make music. This creative burst resulted in her making 20 songs, and she feels she is only halfway done with the project. Lopez expressed excitement about a couple of tracks she has produced, indicating that she needs to spend more time in the studio to complete the album.

Her return to the studio coincides with her feeling that she is in a healthy and happy phase of life. The music creation process helped her navigate the complex emotions associated with her children leaving home and her recent divorce. Lopez described the current time as very healthy for her, allowing her to focus on her artistic expression without the distractions of a relationship or parenting duties. She is eager to share this new music, which reflects her current state of mind and freedom.

Rumored Relationships and Past Marriages

While Lopez is not in a committed relationship at the moment, there are rumors that she is in a casual situationship with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. The two co-starred and promoted the Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, which was released earlier in 2026. Sources have described their connection as casual and not serious, aligning with Lopez's current focus on herself and her career. This rumored relationship adds another layer to her life as she navigates her single status.

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Jennifer Lopez has been married four times in her past, including a marriage to Cuban-born waiter Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. She was also previously married to her former backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. Her most significant long-term marriage was to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her twins. That marriage lasted from 2004 to 2014, during which time she focused heavily on her family. She was also once engaged to New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, highlighting her history of high-profile relationships.

Her relationship with Ben Affleck, often dubbed Bennifer by fans, began in 2003 when they met on the set of the crime caper Gigli. They got engaged that year but called off the relationship in early 2004 before reuniting in early 2021. Their marriage lasted only two years before Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children. The end of his marriage to Lopez marks another significant change in the lives of both celebrities, who continue to make public appearances and manage their respective careers independently.