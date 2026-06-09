Jennifer Lopez On Love, Broadway Dreams And Twins Leaving Home

Jennifer Lopez discusses her outlook on love, Broadway aspirations, and emotional preparation for her twins' departure to college in a recent interview.

Jennifer Lopez , the multi-talented singer and actress, recently opened up about various aspects of her personal and professional life during promotional interviews for her new romantic comedy .

Now 56, Lopez, who has been married four times, addressed questions about her current approach to dating and finding love. When asked by an interviewer if she checks her direct messages on social media, she firmly replied, "no," emphasizing that if someone truly wanted to reach her, they would find a way. She dismissed the idea of being discovered through Instagram stalking, stating, "You have to make more of an effort than that.

" This highlights her belief that genuine connection requires intention and initiative beyond digital interactions. Reflecting on her romantic future, Lopez, who ended her marriage to Ben Affleck in 2024 after rekindling their relationship in 2021 and marrying in 2022, expressed unwavering optimism. She stated confidently that her greatest love is "ahead of me, 100%, without a doubt," signaling a forward-looking perspective despite past high-profile relationships.

Beyond her love life, Lopez also touched upon her artistic ambitions, particularly her desire to perform on Broadway. She revealed that she would love to do Broadway and believes it is part of her future, though the timing remains uncertain. This interest is not new; she previously produced and starred in the 2025 film adaptation of the 1992 Broadway musical "The Big Boat," where she played the lead role of Rosie Alvarez.

She explained that securing the right project is crucial, and she has long been drawn to that specific character, showcasing her commitment to theatrical storytelling. In a nostalgic anecdote, Lopez recounted a memorable moment from her early career involving Madonna and Britney Spears. She was initially scheduled to join them for a performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, a moment that became iconic for its on-stage kiss.

However, the film producers she was working with at the time refused to allow her to leave set to participate.

"We rehearsed it and everything," she said, describing a practice session at Madonna's house where Madonna played guitar and they all harmonized. Although they did not rehearse the kiss, Madonna outlined her plan, which included her taking on the role of the "groom" in the throuple scenario. This story offers a glimpse into a lost pop culture moment and the practical constraints that sometimes redirect history.

On a more emotional note, Lopez spoke about her twins, Emme (who recently changed their name to Oskar) and Max, who are graduating high school and preparing for college. She described the difficulty of this transition, noting that while many people have come and gone in her life, "it's been the three of us" and they have always been there for each other.

The reality of her children leaving home has hit her hard; she admitted she never envisioned a day when they would no longer live under her roof.

"I just never thought that far ahead," she reflected. However, she embraced this as a natural and healthy part of motherhood, saying, "They're so independent. I've given them roots and wings and it's great and this is how it is. This is a healthy mom thing to do!

" Her comments underscore the bittersweet milestone of children growing up and the pride mixed with personal adjustment for a parent





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