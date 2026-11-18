Stepping out in top-to-toe burgundy, no one could accuse Jennifer Lopez of not committing to the look.

Top-to-toe color coordination is not always easy to master. And when you throw beauty into the mix? Even trickier—after all, not everyone is about to experiment with, say, a navy lip.

But Jennifer Lopez delivered something of a masterclass in head-to-toeLopez wore a buttery leather trench with a matching silky minidress with a pussy-bow detail at the neck, plus lace tights and patent leather stilettos in the same fall-ready shade. For good measure, she added glossy burgundy nails, a dusting of claret eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, and even a touch of deep red lipliner.

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“The nails are their own thing, but they’re definitely the key accessory,” he said. “It’s almost like part of the jewelry, or if she doesn’t have her handbag or whatever, the nails are that little extra something. ”to add into your manicures and makeup routine. The moody hue lends itself perfectly to cozy nights and log fires, and pairs nicely with other seasonal colours like, and even cream.

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If a singular shade’s not exciting enough, there are plenty of wintry nail designs, like candy stripes or a moody floral, that you can add into the mix. will sort you out for the season; but expect to see sultry, seductive reds in deep wine and burgundy tones in regular rotation.