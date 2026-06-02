Jennifer Lopez Makes Stylish Appearance Following Child's Trans Identity Announcement and Graduation

Jennifer Lopez was seen in chic outfits in New York City as she promoted her show, days after her twin child's public graduation where the teenager announced a new transgender identity and name, prompting emotional reflections from Lopez about her children leaving for college.

Jennifer Lopez made a stylish appearance in New York City on Monday, leaving a taping of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. The 56-year-old singer and actress was all smiles as she greeted fans, a positive moment that comes shortly after her teenage child publicly shared a new transgender identity.

For her studio visit, Lopez chose a delicate white cardigan layered over a long pink silk skirt, completing the look with open-toe heels. Large sunglasses shielded her eyes, and a simple gold necklace added a touch of elegance. She wore her caramel-colored hair in a half-up, half-down style that flowed down her back. After the show, Lopez happily signed autographs for a waiting crowd.

Earlier in the day, Lopez had been seen in another fashionable outfit. She wore a ruffled high-collar white gown paired with a black blazer, accessorized with a sleek black handbag and square sunglasses. These appearances highlight her continued focus on fashion and public engagements amidst a significant personal family development. The core news involves her 18-year-old twin child, formerly known as Emme, who has adopted a new male name and uses he/him pronouns.

This change was highlighted during the child's recent high school graduation, an event where the teenager's father, Lopez's third ex-husband Marc Anthony, did not appear to be present. This follows an earlier moment in June 2022 when Lopez introduced Emme onstage using they/them pronouns, indicating a nonbinary identification at that time. Lopez has spoken openly about the emotional transition of her twins, Max and Emme (now using a new name), leaving for college.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! , she fought back tears while discussing her children moving out of her $18 million home. She admitted to crying for two months at the thought of the twins departing and anticipated further tears at their graduations. Despite her sadness, she expressed supportive parenting, telling Kimmel she wants her children to be happy and to pursue the schools and paths they choose, even though they are attending different universities.

She plans to help them move into their dorm rooms, joking that they will soon realize how small dorms are and miss home. The graduation celebration also included Samuel Affleck, the 14-year-old son of Lopez's fourth ex-husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, reflecting the close blended family connections that have persisted. Jennifer Garner has been noted as part of Lopez's support system during her divorce from Affleck.

The broader context includes updates on other blended family members, such as Fin Affleck, who transitioned from the name Seraphina and now uses a new name, and Marc Anthony, who is expecting his eighth child with his wife Nadia Ferreira





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Jennifer Lopez Emme Transgender Graduation Family Twins Marc Anthony Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner

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