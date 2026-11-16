Jennifer Lopez responded humorously to an audience comment about her four divorces during a New York event, sharing that she considered merchandise while admitting uncertainty about future marriages.

Jennifer Lopez addressed a humorous audience comment regarding her marital history during a recent public appearance in New York City. The global superstar laughed along with the crowd before potentially turning the quip into a merchandise idea. This interaction occurred at the 92nd Street Y following a screening of her upcoming concert film, The J.Lo Show: Live in Las Vegas. The event provided a candid moment where Lopez engaged directly with fans about her personal life and public perception.

Lopez Responds To Marriage Joke

The singer acknowledged her history of marriage by stating, It is a big part of my story. Four times. An audience member then shouted, You have six more fingers, referring to the idea that she could be a part of six more marriages. Lopez stamped her feet and laughed before replying, Yes I do. She added, That is the funniest thing I have ever heard in my life. That is a T-shirt. I have got six more fingers. The exchange highlighted her ability to handle public scrutiny with grace and humor while maintaining her distinct personality.

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Public Figures React To Exchange

Comedian Nikki Glaser also enjoyed the exchange and shared the moment on social media. Glaser suggested on Instagram that Six More Fingers should be Lopez next single. Despite taking the joke in good humor, Lopez admitted she is unsure about getting married again. She said, I do not know if I have it in me. This admission suggests that while she maintains a positive outlook, the prospect of another wedding remains uncertain for the pop icon at this time.

Embracing Single Life

Lopez has also spoken about embracing life on her own during various media appearances. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she described being single as a new experience. She said, I am alone, I am free. This perspective indicates a shift in how she views her personal status outside of romantic partnerships. It reflects a broader theme of self-sufficiency and independence that she has cultivated throughout her career and personal journey.

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Marriage History With Affleck

Lopez became one of Hollywood most closely followed romances with Ben Affleck. The pair first became public in 2002 but called off their wedding and ended their relationship in 2004. They reunited in 2021 and got engaged again in 2022. They married in July of that year, marking a significant moment in celebrity culture. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, and the divorce was finalized in January 2025. This timeline underscores the complex and public nature of their relationship.

Past Marriages And Divorces

Lopez four marriages have included Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck. Her first marriage lasted from February 1997 to January 1998. She later married former backup dancer Cris Judd in September 2001. They separated the following year, with their divorce finalized in 2003. Her longest marriage was to singer Marc Anthony. The couple married in June 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme in February 2008. They announced their separation in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2014. These details provide a comprehensive view of her marital history and the timeline of her personal life.