Jennifer Lopez Is a Master at Styling Heels: Shop Her Signature Looks

From stilettos to platforms, J.Lo has perfected the art of working high heels into every outfit.

When it comes to high heels, it’s clear Jennifer Lopez is committed to her impressive collection of styles, shapes, and colors. From colossal platforms to bedazzled pumps, J.Lo is a master at styling the wardrobe staple with outfits that range from casual to dressy.

This fall, why not take a page out of J.Lo’s book and recreate some of her most iconic looks, all capped off with her signature sky-high heels.wide-leg jeans, and pointed-toe heels peeking beneath the hemline of the denim. This look is simple yet sophisticated, blending varied elements like the textured jacket and geometric shape of the shoes.

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Sure, black pumps are a wardrobe staple, but their white counterparts are just as timeless and can be just as versatile—and they make for a flashier look. The white stands out and draws the eye, rather than blending in. That’s why they’re the choice of the singer of “On the Floor” when she’s going for maximum everyday elegance.

Paired with a statement belt, light-wash flared jeans, and aThere’s one style of high heels that’s a favorite of Jennifer Lopez: sheer designs. So it’s no surprise many of her iconic looks over the past year have paired clear pumps with flared jeans. In this look, she styles a white button-down with oversized sunglasses, chunky gold hoops, and a wool coat. It’s an outfit made of pieces you might already own, but the see-through shoes add some unexpected interest.

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Crisscross-strapped sandals have been a classic in Jennifer’s outfit rotation for a long time, and we can’t blame her. Here, she pairs hers with a ensemble of true classics: blue jeans, white blouse, tailored blazer and—we all can dream—a Birkin bag. Jennifer Lopez isn’t afraid of sparkle or shiny satin—and we’re not just talking about the bejeweled jumpsuits she wears on stage; sparkly heels are a staple in her outfits.

Whether on the red carpet or out for a stroll in Manhattan, these shoes are her go-to. We love this look she sported in June–to bring it into fall, just layer a