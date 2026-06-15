Jennifer Lopez Goes Viral for Her Reaction to Knicks' Championship Win

Jennifer Lopez couldn't contain her excitement when the New York Knicks earning the NBA title.

included Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Morgan, Sydney Sweeney, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Fat Joe and Prince Harry, to name a few. But some celebs decided to cheer on the Knicks at home.

Jennifer Lopez was one of them. The Bronx-born singer and actress is going viral for her reaction to the team's triumph. , and in it, she's seen leaping from her seat into the air and falling onto her couch, screaming.

"Yes! " she exclaims. The post went viral, garnering more than 5 million views.

"Congratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions!!!!! " Lopez wrote on social media. "I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks, and Oakley make a hell of a run. ""We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years," she said.

"Thank you for uniting our city again…for uniting the world. You restored faith, hope and belief in that there's nothing we can't do!! Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!!

Proud to be from the block!! You already know. Knicks forever. CONGRATULATIONS!!

Love, Jenny.

"Even though the Knicks didn't win in New York City, the moment was still just as celebrated as it marked the Knicks' first NBA championshipafter posting 45 points in the deciding game. There was no question that he deserved it, and the vote was unanimous. , tearing up.

"It's everything I ever dreamed of. I don't know what I'm feeling. I’m just, like, in awe.

" Brunson now has an NBA title, an NBA Finals MVP win, two college championships and a slew of National Player of the Year Awards under his belt, as well as the unending love of New York. Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college.

Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.





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