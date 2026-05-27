Jennifer Lopez Goes From Statement Platforms to Mesh Mules at ‘Office Romance’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez had a wardrobe and shoe change at the premiere of her new Netflix film 'Office Romance' on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

” on Tuesday. The actress arrived in a vintage Versace dress and platform heels and switched into a column dress with mesh mule sandals. Lopez arrived at the world premiere of her film, held at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a black vintage spring 2004 Atelier Versace strapless ballgown from Lily Et Cie.

The gown featured a crystal-embellished cutout bodice, intricate lace overlay and a dramatic floor-sweeping train, which she paired with Cartier jewelry. Tilda Swinton Gives Chanel's Cap-toe Slingbacks an Icy Couture Spin in Seoul She paired that look with a pair of lofty black satin platforms with a pointed toe. The shoes appeared to be theLou Lou Crystal Platform 140, which she wore to the Met Gala in 2024 in nude.

The shoes feature an ankle strap, a crystal-embellished silver buckle and a thin heel measuring 140mm, which is 5.5 inches. Once inside the premiere, Lopez switched into a column strapless dress, also in black. The dress featured a long, floor-length skirt with a slit in the back. The fitted bodice was decorated by two embellished bows, including one that around the bottom of her chest and another that landed right above her hips.

The singer stepped down from her platforms on the red carpet and then slipped into a pair of pointed-toe mules, which seem to be her go-to shoe of choice at the moment. The singer is a fan of designs by Gianvito Rossi and Femme LA, both of which she has been spotted wearing recently while promoting the movie.

The shoes appeared similar to the Gianvito Rossi Sienna mules, which feature a mesh upper with leather trim, an open toe and a stiletto heel. The slip-on heeled mules have a leather sole with a rubber heel cap. The Femme LA Gianni mule is another style Lopez has worn repeatedly. The Gianni mules feature a black mesh vamp upper with a pointed toe, along with a vegan insole and suede trim on the heel and sole.

The Gianni open-toe sandals stand tall on a slim 4.75-inch stiletto heel. The heels Lopez wore appear to be higher than the Sienna 70mm. The Golden Globe nominee stars in Netflix’s “Office Romance” as Jackie, who is the president and chief executive officer of Air Cruz. She runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees.

When a sexy new lawyer, played by Brett Goldstein, begins working for her, that policy becomes well-tested. The movie releases on June 5. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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