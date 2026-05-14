Jennifer Lopez Flirts with Office Romance Co-star Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, co-stars of the Netflix movie 'Office Romance,' were spotted laughing and giggling on the red carpet after filming. Rumors of their 'growing close' after filming sparked interest. Goldstein acknowledged the similarities between his performance in the movie and a real-life version of Affleck, with Lopez heading into 'Workaholics' mode during the shoot.

Jennifer Lopez shot Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein the look of love on Wednesday as they flirted on the red carpet at the Netflix upfront event.

The actress, 56, split from husband Ben Affleck in 2024, wore a plunging dress as she giggled with Goldstein, 45, amid rumors they have 'grown close' after filming. During the wrap party, they were all over each other during the dinner and drinks with the rest of the cast. They had a lot of fun while shooting; it was just what Jen needed after Ben Affleck.

Goldstein brought an amazing calming and self-assured energy to his performance, and Lopez raved about his hilarious nature and appealing charm. The film, 'Office Romance,' a raunchy romantic comedy, will debut on Netflix on June 5





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Netflix Office Romance Jennifer Lopez Brett Goldstein Ben Affleck Workaholics Red Carpet Event Sizzling Relationship Chemistry Hollywood Romance Film

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