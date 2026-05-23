Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sculpted Abs in Crop Top and Jeans, Makes Campy Video; Alludes to Upcoming Musical Project

Jennifer Lopez, known for her diva antics and abs, flaunts her sculpted abs in a crop top and lace-up jeans in a campy video posted to her Instagram on Friday. The video alludes to her upcoming musical project, 'This is Me… Now,' as the supposed fan mistakes her for a dancer and she exclaims, 'OMG, wait, this is me… now!'

Jennifer Lopez just wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, but she's still showing off her moves on social media and much more. The entertainer, 56, also took another opportunity to flaunt her sculpted abs in a crop top and lace-up jeans in a campy video posted to Instagram on Friday.

Lopez's amazingly taut torso took center stage as a young woman wearing a plunging top stopped in front of an open dance studio and told the camera in a digitally altered voice, 'I don’t know her personally, but I'm pretty sure that’s JLo.

' The supposed fan dashed inside where Lopez was rehearsing with her dancers. Lopez – who was recently mocked for her diva antics – then turned around and exclaimed in a high-pitched voice, 'OMG, wait, this is me… now!

' It was an obvious reference to her self-financed 2024 musical project This is Me… Now, which included a studio album, two films and a tour. Jennifer Lopez took another opportunity to flaunt her sculpted abs in crop top and lace-up jeans in a campy video posted to her Instagram on Frida





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lopez Abs Crop Top Lace-Up Jeans Campy Video 'This Is Me… Now'

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Americans should demand the release of jailed Salvadoran lawyer Ruth LopezHere in the United States, what happened to Ruth is a warning.

Read more »

La resonancia provocada por la abogada salvadoreña Ruth López desde la prisiónAl cumplirse un año en la cárcel, organismos internacionales ejercen presión para que la defensora de derechos humanos recobre la libertad

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez rocks bomber jacket during Office Romance press tourJennifer Lopez made a statement with her fashion choices during the press tour for Office Romance, opting for a chic bomber jacket. The jacket was paired with jeans, a crisp button-down shirt, and finished off with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez's Oversized Blazer and Kate Middleton's Slingback Flats: Summer Style Must-HavesA roundup of two essential summer fashion pieces inspired by J.Lo and Kate Middleton's chic choices. The baggy blazer, available on Amazon, offers versatility and comfort for both boardroom and casual outings, while Kate Middleton's two-toned slingback flats provide a timeless yet trendy edge to summer wear.

Read more »