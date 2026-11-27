Jennifer Lopez reveals her dream role in MobLand and discusses her quiet life, family updates, and appreciation for success after her Las Vegas residency.

Jennifer Lopez has openly expressed her desire to appear in the upcoming third season of the crime drama MobLand, which is set to air on Paramount Plus. The fifty-seven-year-old singer and actress discussed her aspirations on SiriusXM, revealing that she loves the show so much that she dreams of landing a cameo role alongside lead actor Tom Hardy. This interest follows her previous regret about missing an opportunity to join the cast of the hit series Peaky Blinders starring Cillian Murphy.

J Lo Discusses TV Viewing Habits

The global superstar shared her preference for relaxing after long days of work by watching television series. She stated that she enjoys unwinding in pajamas or oversized sweatshirts to watch shows like MobLand, The Gilded Age, and Nobody Wants This. Lopez admitted that she stays current with popular television and has a very quiet personal life away from the spotlight.

Also read Tom Hardy Returns to MobLand Set After Production U-Turn

When asked if she has ever considered reaching out to showrunners for a spot on her favorite programs, Lopez confirmed that she frequently fantasizes about appearing in the series she admires. She explained that she was previously obsessed with Peaky Blinders but missed out because she only discovered the show six years after it concluded its run.

Stylistic Homage to Peaky Blinders

Lopez previously made headlines for her striking resemblance to the aesthetic of Peaky Blinders during Milan Fashion Week in September of the previous year. She wore a black velvet suit paired with a baker boy cap, looking as though she had just stepped off the set of the popular drama. This fashion choice drew immediate comparisons to the show's distinctive gangster style and era-specific clothing.

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At the time, the Grammy-winning artist was promoting her television special, The J-Lo Show: Live in Las Vegas. The special was filmed during the finale of her highly successful Up All Night Live in Las Vegas residency, which took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Despite her massive financial success, Lopez maintains a grounded perspective on her career achievements.

Reflections on Success and Family

Lopez, who has sold over eighty million records worldwide, reflected on her journey from growing up in New York and the Bronx to her current status as a global icon. She expressed gratitude for her blessings and emphasized that she does not feel different from her younger self, acknowledging the hard work and fortune that have contributed to her longevity in the entertainment industry.

The mother of twins Max and Emme, both eighteen years old, also shared personal updates regarding her children. Lopez revealed that her twins have recently left home to attend college, an event that brought her to tears. She described this transitional period as a beautiful time in her life where she focuses on being present and feeling joy.

MobLand Season Three Production Details

The third season of MobLand officially began filming on November twenty, following confirmation of its return earlier in the year. Main cast members Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan are all confirmed to return for the new installment. Industry expectations suggest that the new season will premiere on Paramount Plus in late twenty twenty-seven.