Jennifer Lopez Emotional as Twins Prepare for College

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her twins, Maximilian and Emme, leaving for college and the emotional journey she's experiencing as a mother. She shares her parenting advice and reflects on her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez , the renowned singer and actress, is currently navigating an emotional phase as her twins, Maximilian and Emme, prepare to leave for college in August.

Lopez, who shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has been reflecting on their journey together.

'It's been the three of us,' she said, emphasizing the strong bond they share. 'We have been on this journey together. ' As the twins turn 18, Lopez has been open about the challenges she's facing, often breaking down in tears when discussing their impending departure. 'I just start crying.

I could cry right now,' she admitted. Lopez has been focusing on instilling wisdom and strong work ethics in her children before they embark on their college careers. She believes that children often mimic their parents' behavior and has been trying to set a positive example. Despite their protests, Lopez sees her twins picking up good traits from her.

'They mimic you in this weird way and learn from you,' she said. Lopez and Anthony were married for 10 years before their divorce in 2014, four years after welcoming their twins in 2008. Lopez plans to personally move her children into their dorm rooms this summer, hoping that they'll miss home and return soon. 'That's my plan,' she said with a laugh





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