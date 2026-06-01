Jennifer Lopez Embraces Single Life with Enthusiasm After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez discussed her single life on Jimmy Kimmel's show, expressing happiness and independence after her split from Ben Affleck, which finalized after a rekindled romance and brief marriage. She shared insights on her year of self-reflection and her optimistic outlook on future relationships.

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her single life during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel 's show, confirming that she is currently unattached and expressing immense satisfaction with her newfound independence.

She candidly admitted, "I should have done it sooner. I've been doing it all wrong," and firmly rejected the idea of appearing on The Bachelorette to find love, stating, "Are you crazy? I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now. It's fantastic, I love it.

" When asked if it's difficult for her to meet people, she replied, "I'll meet somebody somewhere one day, if they're good enough. " This reflection comes after her highly publicized relationship with Ben Affleck, which spanned from 2002 to 2004, included an engagement, and then a rekindling in 2021 leading to marriage in 2022. Their separation occurred two years later, with the divorce finalized in 2025.

In March 2026, Lopez broke her silence on the split, revealing she took a year off to process everything and focused on quality time with her children. She emphasized that she turned inward, questioning herself rather than placing blame, and described feeling a sense of liberation: "I'm in my happy era. I feel like, for the first time in my life, I'm free. I'm on my own.

And it feels really good. I didn't really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s and even before that, I've always had a boyfriend. There was always someone in my life and so many other things that I felt were out of my control.

" The interview highlights her journey of self-discovery and contentment after a high-profile relationship ended, showcasing a positive outlook on her current situation and future prospects for love on her own terms





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