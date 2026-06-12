Jennifer Lopez Discusses True Romance Attractions and Healing from Ben Affleck Split in Candid Interview Following Stylish Paris Outings

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in two chic outfits in Paris ahead of a David Guetta concert. The appearances followed a revealing podcast interview where she opened up about her attraction to True Romance stars, her 'hard' divorce from Ben Affleck, and how a Brazilian film helped her process complex feelings about family and resilience.

Jennifer Lopez , the 56-year-old singer and actress, made a stylish appearance in Paris as she headed to a concert by DJ David Guetta on Thursday afternoon.

She departed from her hotel in the French capital wearing a sophisticated navy blue pinstripe suit, paired with striking black mesh heels. She carried a luxurious blue crocodile skin Birkin handbag, valued at over £32,000. Completing the look with classic aviator sunglasses, Lopez seemed in good spirits and took a moment to sign autographs for fans before getting into a cab to attend the event.

Earlier the same day, she was photographed in another chic ensemble while leaving a restaurant with friends. For that outing, she chose a brown jacket, a black high-neck top, and black capri pants, accessorized with a Christian Dior Lady Dior Mini bag. These fashion displays followed a candid and revealing interview Lopez gave to actor Brett Goldstein on his podcast "Films To Be Burnt With.

" During the conversation, which also promotes their upcoming film "Office Romance," she spoke openly about her personal life, including her search for love and her perspective on "toxic romances. " The discussion turned to the 1993 film "True Romance," which she praised for its dynamic performances and seedy characters. She admitted attraction to several actors in the film, stating, "I would have had sex with any one of them, which says a lot about the dark side of me.

" She highlighted the intense scenes between Patricia Arquette and James Gandolfini, and noted the charismatic portrayals by Christian Slater, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, and Gary Oldman. Lopez also touched on more difficult times, specifically her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck, which she characterized as a "hard" period. She has 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and her divorce from Affleck was finalized in 2024.

She credited her father for providing support during this challenging chapter. The interview further explored how cinema has impacted her worldview. She recounted watching the Brazilian film "I'm Still Here" while ill during the Christmas season, a time when she was processing her divorce and thinking about her children. The film, set during Brazil's military dictatorship, deeply moved her.

She described a powerful moment when her father, who is not typically a movie enthusiast, watched the film with her. Seeing the emotional story triggered a cathartic reaction, where she began to reflect on her own experiences with her children and her relationship with her father. This shared experience with her family, who were aware of her struggles, offered a poignant perspective on healing and resilience





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Jennifer Lopez True Romance Ben Affleck Divorce Fashion Paris David Guetta Interview Podcast Films To Be Buried With Brett Goldstein I'm Still Here Healing

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