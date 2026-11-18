Jennifer Lopez opens up about her divorce from Ben Affleck, revealing how therapy helped her process her fears and focus on self-discovery after their split.

Jennifer Lopez has provided a candid reflection on her high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck, revealing that her personal fears were the primary catalyst for her decision to enter therapy following the end of their marriage. The 57-year-old actress discussed these experiences during an appearance on the SiriusXM show on Tuesday, hosted by Nicole Ryan and Ryan Sampson, where she addressed the emotional complexities of her four previous marriages.

Therapy Driven by Personal Fears

Lopez explained that the period following her split with Affleck, who is 54 years old, was characterized by a significant internal struggle. She described the aftermath as a "growth spurt" that forced her to confront her own insecurities. She stated that she frequently felt like she was "messing everything up" in her life, a sentiment that compelled her to seek professional guidance. Lopez noted that she needed to understand what she was doing wrong and figure out her next steps in life.

Also read Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Loneliness And Four Marriages Including Ben Affleck Divorce

During her sessions, a therapist advised her to embrace her youth and continue the process of self-discovery. The therapist encouraged Lopez to learn to love every aspect of herself, including the "hopeless romantic" side of her personality. This guidance helped her shift her perspective away from self-blame and toward a more constructive understanding of her own emotional landscape.

Lessons From Four Marriages

The actress reflected on her history of being married and divorced four times, comparing the experience to learning the same lessons repeatedly. She acknowledged that while there was love and heartache involved in these relationships, the core value lay in the personal growth achieved through them. Lopez emphasized that the specific actions of her partners mattered less than how she processed those experiences and what she learned about herself in the process.

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She described this journey as a continuous effort to "figure out myself every single time." Lopez stated that it took her a while to fully grasp the significance of these patterns, but she accepted that it was part of her life's broader narrative. She affirmed that it is okay not to have everything figured out immediately, viewing her life as a long journey of discovery.

Public Reaction and Viral Moment

Lopez also addressed a viral incident that occurred during a live conversation with Rachel Zegler at the 92NY venue on Sunday night. During the event, Lopez mentioned having been married and divorced four times, which prompted an audience member to jokingly remark that she had "six more fingers." Lopez expressed that she found the comment to be the funniest thing she had ever heard, showing no signs of distress regarding the public nature of her personal details.

She has since moved forward professionally and personally, rekindling her romance with Affleck in 2021 after their initial separation in 2004. The couple married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and held a larger ceremony in August 2022 at Affleck's Georgia property. Lopez filed for divorce on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding, and the divorce was finalized in early 2025.

Professional Work and Future Outlook

Despite their divorce, Lopez and Affleck have maintained a professional relationship, evidenced by their reunion on the red carpet for the premiere of the film Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York City last October. Affleck worked with Lopez on this project post-divorce, and the film was released the previous year. While Lopez received praise for her performance, she was notably snubbed for an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2019 film Hustlers.

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Affleck previously shared children Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, to whom he was married from 2005 through 2018. Lopez continues to navigate her public life with a focus on self-acceptance, emphasizing the importance of embracing one's creative and brave instincts. She views her experiences, including her recent therapy journey, as essential components of her ongoing personal and artistic evolution.