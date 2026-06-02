Jennifer Lopez Discusses Relationship Speculations and Personal Growth After Divorce

Jennifer Lopez talks about her upcoming romantic comedy film, her character in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' and the media's interest in her personal life. She also discusses her focus on personal growth and happiness after her divorce from Ben Affleck. Meanwhile, James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, recently got married.

Jennifer Lopez , the renowned singer and actress, recently sat down with Savannah Guthrie to discuss her upcoming romantic comedy film. During the interview, Guthrie played a clip of Lopez talking about how people often try to 'corner' her into discussing her relationships.

Lopez jokingly responded, 'He [Goldstein] always corners you into saying something,' highlighting the media's interest in her personal life. Lopez is currently promoting her new movie, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' where she plays Jackie Cruz, a business owner with a strict no-fraternization policy for her employees.

However, as her character begins to develop feelings for lawyer Daniel Blanchflower (played by Goldstein), she finds herself testing the boundaries of her own rules. Lopez's recent actions have sparked romance rumors, particularly after she shared a photo of herself with her costar, Tonatiuh, on Instagram, leading fans to speculate about a potential new relationship.

However, Lopez has been open about taking time for herself after her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2025. She previously stated, 'I canceled tours. I decided to just be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything. Just sit.

' Lopez has been focusing on her personal growth and happiness, stating, 'I'm good right now. I'm happy.

' Meanwhile, James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, recently got married, sharing her joy on social media with the caption, 'Hearts are full.





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Divorce Personal Growth Relationships Kiss Of The Spider Woman Heather Mccomb Marriage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Lopez Embraces Single Life with Enthusiasm After Ben Affleck SplitJennifer Lopez discussed her single life on Jimmy Kimmel's show, expressing happiness and independence after her split from Ben Affleck, which finalized after a rekindled romance and brief marriage. She shared insights on her year of self-reflection and her optimistic outlook on future relationships.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Makes Stylish Appearance Following Child's Trans Identity Announcement and GraduationJennifer Lopez was seen in chic outfits in New York City as she promoted her show, days after her twin child's public graduation where the teenager announced a new transgender identity and name, prompting emotional reflections from Lopez about her children leaving for college.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Supports Child's Gender Transition Amid Emotional Preparations for Twins' College DepartureJennifer Lopez appeared in New York after her teenage child publicly shared a new trans identity. The singer balanced fashion, family support, and personal emotions as she readies her twins for college.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez: Celebrate Pride All Year RoundPop star and actress Jennifer Lopez sent a heartfelt message to the LGBTQ community, urging them to celebrate Pride Month every month. She also shared her support for her child, Emme Maribel Muñiz, who now goes by Oskar Jacob Muñiz and uses they/them pronouns.

Read more »