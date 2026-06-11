Jennifer Lopez Discusses Cinematic Obsessions and Emotional Healing After Ben Affleck Divorce

In a candid podcast appearance, Jennifer Lopez reflects on her attraction to gritty movie characters and how a powerful film and her father's support helped her recover from her split with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez recently participated in a deeply revealing interview on the podcast titled Films To Be Buried With, hosted by her co-star from the project Office Romance, Brett Goldstein.

During the episode, the fifty-six-year-old icon dove into her cinematic passions, specifically highlighting her fascination with the cult classic True Romance. She spoke with great enthusiasm about the film's gritty atmosphere and its ensemble of seedy yet magnetic characters. Lopez listed the impressive cast, including Christian Slater, Val Kilmer, and Patricia Arquette, noting that Arquette's portrayal of a hooker with a heart of gold was perfection.

She further praised the legendary chemistry between Dennis Hopper and Christopher Walken, as well as the contributions of Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini, and Gary Oldman. In a moment of raw honesty, Lopez confessed that she would have been attracted to any of those characters, admitting that this preference reflects a certain dark side of her own nature.

She was particularly drawn to the dynamic performances and the raw, unpolished energy of the roles, mentioning specific aesthetic details like gold teeth and dreadlocks as elements that appealed to her sensibilities. The conversation eventually shifted from the screen to the intimate details of Lopez's personal life, specifically the emotional wreckage following her separation from Ben Affleck. The singer and actress, who shares twins Max and Emme with her previous husband Marc Anthony, officially split from Affleck in August 2024.

She admitted to the host that this period was exceptionally difficult, leaving her to grapple with a whirlwind of complex emotions. In her quest for healing and perspective, she found solace in the 2024 Oscar-winning Brazilian biopic titled I'm Still Here. The film, which depicts the harrowing true story of Eunice Paiva and the disappearance of her husband Rubens Paiva during the Brazilian military dictatorship between 1964 and 1985, struck a deep chord within her.

Lopez reflected on how the movie forced her to confront her own vulnerabilities and the fears she held regarding her children and her family structure during a time of immense instability. One of the most poignant moments of the interview involved a story about her relationship with her father. Lopez recalled a time around Christmas when she was feeling physically ill and emotionally drained.

Despite her father not being someone who typically enjoys sitting through movies, he agreed to watch I'm Still Here with her. As she watched the film, the weight of her divorce and her anxieties about her children culminated in an uncontrollable emotional release. She described trying to cry silently, but the tears eventually flowed like gushing water. Noticing her distress, her father stepped in to offer a moment of profound comfort.

He held her face and told her that he loved her and had always loved her. Lopez explained that this simple yet powerful affirmation acted as a catalyst for her healing. It addressed a fundamental need within her and provided the emotional strength necessary to move forward from the pain of her failed marriage and the patterns of toxic relationships she had experienced in the past.

This intersection of cinema and paternal love allowed her to grow and find a path toward peace, transforming a period of hardship into a journey of self-discovery





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