Jennifer Lopez Denies Dating Rumors with Co-Star Brett Goldstein, Citing Pattern of Media Speculation

Jennifer Lopez clarified that she is not in a relationship with Brett Goldstein, her co-star from Office Romance, during an interview at the film's premiere. She addressed the recurring rumors that she dates every male colleague, mentioning examples like Kevin Costner, and both she and Goldstein confirmed they are just friends and co-workers.

At the world premiere of the romantic comedy Office Romance in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez addressed the persistent rumors that she is romantically involved with every co-star she works with.

During an interview with her co-star Brett Goldstein and host Savannah Guthrie, they revisited a clip from a previous conversation where Lopez told Andy Cohen that Goldstein was the best kisser she had ever worked with. Rewatching this moment together caused Lopez to blush, prompting Guthrie to directly ask about the speculation that their on-set chemistry might have translated into a real-life relationship.

Lopez dismissed the constant conjecture, explaining that whenever she is seen with a colleague, the media automatically assumes they are dating. She cited examples like being linked to Kevin Costner that same year, emphasizing that this pattern happens repeatedly. When pressed for a clear answer, both Lopez and Goldstein stated unequivocally that they are not dating. Goldstein confirmed her response, putting the rumors to rest





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