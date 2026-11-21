Jennifer Lopez discusses the disappointing box office results for her 2025 film Kiss of the Spider Woman, blaming inadequate marketing budgets and studio execution on Popcast.

Jennifer Lopez openly criticized the marketing strategies behind her 2025 film Kiss of the Spider Woman, attributing its commercial failure to insufficient promotional efforts. The actress and singer revealed during an interview with the New York Times Popcast podcast that she had hoped for a larger budget to properly showcase the project to global audiences. She expressed disappointment that the film, which she considered a significant role, remained underseen by the general public due to these strategic shortcomings.

Box Office Performance and Studio Responsibilities

The musical drama, based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, was released by Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions, and LD Entertainment. Industry analysts initially predicted a modest opening weekend gross of $2 million. However, the film ultimately earned less than $1.8 million worldwide during its entire theatrical run. This result fell significantly short of expectations, highlighting the gap between production ambition and marketing reach.

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Lopez Reflects on Career Misconceptions and Roles

During the same interview, Lopez addressed the widespread misconception that she receives a thousand acting offers every month. She explained that early in her career, she was offered only a handful of roles and often had to create opportunities for herself rather than waiting for auditions. The Puerto Rican star noted that the industry historically looked for a typical white actress, limiting her early access to major projects.

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Executive Production and Creative Direction

The film was written and directed by Bill Condon, a veteran filmmaker known for his work in both musical and dramatic genres. Lopez starred alongside Tonatiuh and Diego Luna in the production. Despite the strong creative team, Lopez admitted that she felt the film's execution fell short of her initial high hopes when she first signed on for the project. She described the role as one of the great parts of her career, making the poor reception more painful.

Industry Evolution and Future Opportunities

Lopez acknowledged that the landscape has shifted since the start of her career, noting that the industry is more diverse now. While she praised this progress, she emphasized that actors still need to carve out their own lanes in Hollywood. She stated that she does not wait for someone to offer her a role if she wants to do something, illustrating her proactive approach to managing her career trajectory in a changing market.