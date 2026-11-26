Watch the Jennifer Lopez concert film on CBS Nov 26. Learn how to access Paramount+ Premium via free trials on DirecTV and other platforms.

Jennifer Lopez will present her Las Vegas concert film to a broad television audience on Tuesday, November 26, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and Pacific Time. The broadcast will air exclusively on CBS Television, providing a significant opportunity for viewers who may not currently subscribe to premium streaming services.

Concert Film Details and Origins

The feature-length documentary captures the grand finale of the residency show performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This specific engagement period ran from December 30, 2025, through March 28, 2026, marking a substantial chapter in her entertainment career. The official promotional trailer for the project was published in September, offering the first public glimpse into the production.

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Within the trailer, Lopez provides personal narration that reflects on her childhood experiences watching musicals. She discusses how these early artistic influences inspired her multifaceted career as a singer, actor, and dancer. The concert itself is structured into four distinct acts, each packed with her most famous musical numbers and choreographed sequences.

Streaming Access and Free Trials

Viewers interested in watching the film earlier than the November 26 broadcast date can utilize free trials offered by several major streaming platforms. Paramount+ Premium is the exclusive home for the film, and new subscribers can access the service through temporary free windows provided by partner networks.

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One primary method involves subscribing to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME through DirecTV. This specific package allows new subscribers to utilize a five-day free trial. During the signup process, users must select the device option labeled zero Stream without Gemini Air to successfully activate the trial access. This path provides entry to more than 300 channels immediately.

Another available pathway involves a three-day free trial for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plans. These specific plans start at ninety-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents per month after the trial period concludes. This option grants access to more than one hundred channels, allowing for immediate viewing of the concert film upon activation.

Premium Subscription Costs and Features

For those who wish to maintain access beyond the trial period, the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier is the required subscription level. New subscribers can also take advantage of a five-day free trial with this tier, which provides access to more than three hundred channels. The standard pricing for this comprehensive plan begins at sixty-three dollars and ninety-nine cents per month following the expiration of the trial.

Additionally, digital streaming platforms may offer their own promotional windows. Some services provide a free trial that lasts for two months, though this duration is significantly shorter than the window available through certain cable partners. Viewers should carefully review the terms and conditions associated with each specific provider.

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Alternative Viewing Options

Some promotional materials have highlighted discounts on Peacock, another major streaming service. One specific offer indicated a discount of more than sixty-five percent off for a three-month period. While this is a significant financial incentive, it is important to verify if the concert film is available on this platform or if it remains exclusive to the CBS and Paramount+ ecosystem.

The November 26 television broadcast remains the most accessible option for the general public. It requires no subscription fees or credit card information for access. This free airing ensures that a wide demographic can experience the production without financial barriers.