Jennifer Lopez claims Hollywood overlooked her as a Latina actress, saying she had to create her 'own lane' as critics push back on social media.

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Baltimore Ravens Controversy | The Craig Carton Show Locals of Michigan city with largest Muslim population in US celebrate El-Sayed's election to the senateCraig Carton Reacts To The Crazy Marlon Humphrey Situation, Calls Out The Hypocrisy of It All | The Craig Carton Show Jennifer Lopez attends the 2026 Netflix Upfront at Sunset Pier 94 Studios in New York City on May 13, 2026.is receiving criticism after claiming that she has struggled to land acting roles in Hollywood because she is not White, describing how she has been forced to create her"own lane" as a Latina entertainer, in an interview published on Friday.

, pushing back on the notion that she gets thousands of acting offers, claiming instead that Hollywood has often overlooked her because of her ethnicity.

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"Even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things. I had to kind of create things for myself," the actress said.

"And the reason, I think, is because I just wasn't the typical kind of, like, to be honest, a White actress. You know what I mean? And it's still kind of the same today.

" 'BLUE BLOODS' STAR JENNIFER ESPOSITO SAYS SHE WALKED AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD AFTER YEARS OF REJECTION AND ‘ABUSE’Lopez’s more recent film credits include"Office Romance" ,"Shotgun Wedding" ,"Hustlers" and"Second Act" . She also secured several leading roles in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including"The Wedding Planner,""Out of Sight" and"Maid in Manhattan," and was cast as the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in"Selena.

"The Puerto Rican actress said Hollywood continues to look for"certain" things when casting performers, suggesting that the industry's preferences have historically made it more difficult for actors of color to secure roles. Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are seen on the set of their film Office Romance on April 7, 2025, in Hoboken, New Jersey.

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"There's a certain thing that they look for, and it's more diverse now for sure, and that's good," the actress said. "But because of that, you have to kind of create your own lane in a lot of ways," she added. "If I want to do something, I don't wait for somebody to offer me…I try to do it, and then if something comes along, great.

" Internet personality Oli London noted Lopez’ robust net worth and catalog of big-screen appearances, writing on X:"JLO has appeared in 44 films and is worth $400 million. ""You are old now. You were a bad actress, but very hot...that's why you got casted," Curry-Rhode wrote in a post to X. Movie critic Christian Toto told Fox News Digital,"Lopez has worked steadily over the past two decades, bouncing from major film projects to concerts and her solo music career.

She's undeniably talented and has earned every gig that came her way. Still, for her to suggest she's been penalized by Hollywood for the color of her skin is absurd. How many out-of-work actors would kill to snag a fraction of the work Hollywood has sent her way? "