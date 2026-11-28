Jennifer Lopez brought feathered gowns, beaded bodysuits and sheer lace to “The JLo Show,” her Las Vegas concert special on CBS Thanksgiving night.

may have been postponed until Saturday, but there was still an abundance of sequins and feathers on television Thursday, courtesy ofwhich aired on CBS that evening, Lopez and longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn tapped into several decades’ worth of showgirl fashion, enlisting the likes of The Blonds, Charbel Zoé and Lopez opened the show with “Let Me Entertain You” from “Gypsy,” and there was a bit of sartorial sleight of hand courtesy of Zoé.

For the opening stretch of the concert, the Lebanese designer outfitted Lopez in cobalt blue, including a sheer, crystal-embellished gown with a high neckline and a feathered bolero in the same shade, with a generous amount of plumage encircling her shoulders and upper arms. Lopez also performed in a high-cut bodysuit by Zoé, constructed with sheer mesh, geometric cutouts and intricate beadwork, with strands of beads draped across her décolletage, torso and hips.

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There was a bit of cancan-inspired costuming, too, as Lopez paired the bodysuit with a full cobalt blue skirt and a voluminous, pale blue tulle petticoat with densely gathered ruffles along the hem. She did her dancing in fishnet tights and a pair of crystal-embellished, peep-toe lace-up boots.