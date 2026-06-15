Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes Prove That Capris and Oversized Sunglasses Are Back in Style

Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes have been spotted wearing two of the biggest fashion trends of the season: capris and oversized sunglasses. The singer and actress have proven that these styles can be dressed up or down and are perfect for the office or weekend plans. Whether you're looking to recreate their looks or try something new, here are some options to consider.

Capris are back in style, and Jennifer Lopez 's latest outfit is proof. The singer was spotted wearing a pair of high-waisted capris with a flowy button-up top, a sunny yellow shoulder bag, and pointed-toe kitten heels.

The look is perfect for the office or weekend plans, and it's easy to recreate without breaking the bank. The capris are made from a buttery-soft four-way stretch fabric that's wrinkle-resistant and non-see-through, and they feature two roomy front pockets, two back pockets, and a comfortable elastic waistband. They're available in sizes XS through 3X and come in black, beige, navy, and white.

Jennifer Lopez has also been spotted wearing oversized aviator sunglasses, which are a trendy and stylish accessory that can easily transform a look. The sunglasses are available in black, beige, navy, and white and are a great addition to any outfit. If you're looking for a similar style, there are several options available on Amazon, including a pair of high-waisted capris that are perfect for the office or weekend plans.

The capris are made from a lightweight fabric that's breathable and comfortable, and they feature a flattering cropped length that's easy to dress up or down. They're also wrinkle-resistant and non-see-through, making them a great choice for busy days. In related news, Katie Holmes has been spotted wearing a chic knit top that's perfect for summer. The top is a simple yet elegant design that can be dressed up or down, and it's available for just $23.

It's made from a lightweight fabric that's breathable and comfortable, and it features a relaxed fit that's perfect for warm weather. Holmes has a talent for making simple wardrobe staples look far more expensive than they actually are, and this top is a great example of her style. It's easy to see why she's a fashion icon, and this top is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their summer wardrobe





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Capris Oversized Sunglasses Jennifer Lopez Katie Holmes Summer Fashion Fashion Trends

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