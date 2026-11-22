Jennifer Lopez teases a potential Monster-in-Law sequel with Jane Fonda during The Drew Barrymore Show interview, revealing ongoing discussions about a follow-up to their 2005 hit.

Jennifer Lopez recently hinted at a potential sequel to the 2005 romantic comedy Monster-in-Law, suggesting that she and co-star Jane Fonda are in early discussions about reviving their on-screen dynamic. The entertainer shared this intriguing update during a preview clip of The Drew Barrymore Show, which aired on Monday, capturing the attention of fans eager for a reunion of the beloved film duo.

Monster-in-Law Sequel Discussions

Lopez made the comment while promoting her concert film The JLo Show for Paramount+, displaying a warm demeanor as host Drew Barrymore, fifty-one, introduced the topic. A photograph from the original twenty-oh-five hit appeared on a large screen behind the hosts, reminding viewers of the film's cultural significance and its status as a major box office success that earned an estimated $155.4 million worldwide.

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When Barrymore asked about her experience working with the veteran actress, Lopez expressed deep admiration, describing the collaboration as amazing and noting how much she loved Fonda. With a knowing smile, the fifty-seven-year-old singer confirmed that she and Fonda are indeed talking about possibly doing another one, a remark that sparked immediate excitement and clamoring from the live studio audience present for the interview.

Fonda's Career Transformation

The original film played a pivotal role in revitalizing Jane Fonda's acting career, marking her return after a fifteen-year hiatus and reintroducing her to a new generation of younger audiences alongside the rising star Jennifer Lopez. Fonda, who portrayed the overbearing mother Viola Fields, demonstrated her ability to excel in slapstick comedy, proving she could hold her own against the energetic performance of her co-star in the genre.

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Fonda previously told Deadline in twenty-twenty-five that the movie was transformative for her career, describing it as a strategic move designed to allow people to see Lopez and potentially rediscover or discover Fonda. The veteran actress noted that the plan worked exactly as intended, with the film serving as a bridge that connected her legacy with contemporary viewers while showcasing her comedic range in a way that had not been seen in decades.

Cast and Film Details

Monster-in-Law featured a talented supporting cast that included Wanda Sykes, Adam Scott, Monet Mazur, Annie Parisse, and Will Arnett, contributing to the film's widespread appeal and enduring popularity among fans of romantic comedies. The plot centered on Lopez as Charlotte Charlie Cantilini, a dog walker and temp worker who falls in love with surgeon Dr Kevin Fields, played by Michael Vartan, leading to conflicts with Kevin's mother who schemes to break up the couple.

While the prospect of a sequel has generated significant buzz among viewers who remember the original film's success, there has been no official announcement regarding a script, production schedule, or potential release date for any follow-up project. The comments made by Lopez serve only as a teaser, leaving fans to speculate on whether the reunion will move forward into concrete development stages in the near future.

Halloween Costume and Documentary Comments

In other parts of the interview, Lopez discussed dressing up as Barbarella for Halloween, a choice that channeled Jane Fonda's iconic role in the nineteen-sixty-eight campy sci-fi adventure film. Lopez explained that the costume was a nod to some of the music she is currently making, admitting she did not know what came over her to make that specific choice but felt it was a meaningful connection to Fonda's historic cinematic work.

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The conversation also touched upon Lopez's recent documentary The Greatest Story Never Told, which she appeared to blame Ben Affleck for in a separate New York Times Popcast interview. The fifty-four-year-old actor produced the documentary through his company Artist Equity, following Lopez as she self-financed a twenty-million-dollar album and visual project, though Lopez did not mention Affleck by name during the recent Drew Barrymore Show appearance.