Jennifer Lopez and Her Bombshell Style Are Back on the Red Carpet

She reunited with Y2K Versace for the “Office Romance” premiere

and Versace always make for a great pair, but dress the star in a vintage gown from the house, and it’s a match made in heaven.

, in which she stars as a high-power CEO. Arriving at the Los Angeles red carpet, she channeled a bit of that main-character energy, turning to the Versace archives for a bold and striking look. , the actor wore an Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 2004 Couture gown. The piece was designed with a strapless silhouette, its bodice the result of studded strips of fabric and lacquered lace.

From there, a long, voluminous skirt floated to the floor in a patchwork of materials, with an uneven waistline giving it an extra bit of drama.she wore to the 2000 Grammys . But this latest look is also one for the books. The Spring 2004 piece was pulled from LILY et Cie, an appointment-only curator in L.A. focused on “museum-quality” pieces from the 20th and 21st centuries.

, out June 5, follows Lopez’s Jackie, the president and CEO of Air Cruz, whose own no-workplace-romance rule gets put to the test when a sexy new lawyer joins the team.





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