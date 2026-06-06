Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Relationship Rumors Continue

Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein have sparked rumors of a romantic relationship, but Lopez has denied these claims. The film Office Romance, which features the two stars, has been released on Netflix and provides insight into their on-screen chemistry.

Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein have sparked rumors of a romantic relationship. However, Lopez has denied these claims. The film Office Romance , which features Lopez and Goldstein, has been released on Netflix and may provide insight into their on-screen chemistry.

The movie follows Lopez's character, Jackie Cruz, the CEO of a successful New Jersey airline, and Goldstein's character, Daniel Blanchflower, a British in-house lawyer who falls for her. Despite the chemistry between Lopez and Goldstein, the film's tone is uneven. The director, Ol Parker, has a history of making romantic comedies, including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Ticket To Paradise.

However, some scenes in Office Romance feel out of place, including a sudden scene of sexual arousal and a sequence that involves repeated use of a certain word. On the other hand, a birthing scene and a sequence involving a food truck are well-received by critics. In the end, it's Lopez's star power that gets the film over the line. Office Romance has been described as an amiable if forgettable rom-com.

The film features a sub-plot involving Goldstein's character's incarcerated sister, played by Jodie Whittaker, and culture-clash gags. However, some of these gags are misjudged, including a routine about the use of a certain word in the UK. Despite this, the film has its moments, including a funny football analogy and a scene with Betty Gilpin as Jackie's second-in-command. Office Romance is now available on Netflix





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