Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Loved-Up Antics Fuel Real-Life Romance Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's chemistry on the red carpet has sparked rumors of a real-life romance, despite their denials. The pair appeared together at the New York City premiere of Office Romance, where they posed for photos and laughed together.

Jennifer Lopez put on an eye-popping display as she cozied up to her hunky Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein at the film's New York City premiere.

The pair's appearance came just hours after Lopez, 56, was asked point blank on The Today Show if she and the Ted Lasso star, 45, are dating in real-life. Despite Lopez's denial, the pair's loved-up antics at Tuesday night's premiere have only further fueled the fire. Goldstein, wearing a chic black suit and white dress shirt, posed with one arm wrapped around Lopez's slim waist during their red carpet photo op.

The mother-of-two, who will soon be an empty nester, nearly spilled out of her strapless Miss Sohee SS25 Couture corset gown featuring stunning floral embroidery. The dress also featured a mermaid-style silhouette and a beaded tulle train. Lopez and Goldstein were frequently caught gazing at one another and laughing as they braved photographers together. The pair also posed for photos with the entire cast and crew of Office Romance, which premieres June 5 on Netflix.

Edward James Olmos, who stars in Office Romance and also famously played Lopez's onscreen dad in Selena (1997), rocked a red zip-up jacket styled with black pants and a black polo shirt. Comedian Amy Sedaris, who also appears in Office Romance, cut a stylish figure in a white and blue floral skirt, a black T-shirt and a denim jacket. Lopez and Goldstein have been busy promoting the highly anticipated rom-com, which sees them play lovers.

Lopez plays the role of Jackie, who is the CEO of Air Cruz who has a 'rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees,' as per IMDb. Lopez nearly spilled out of her strapless corset gown covered in stunning floral embroidery. The dress also featured a mermaid-style silhouette and a beaded tulle train. As for her glam, Lopez wore her honey-toned hair in a messy braid and she opted for shimmering lilac-toned eyeshadow.

Her makeup was completed with luminous peach blush and a glossy lip, which flattered Lopez's sun-kissed complexion. Lopez and Goldstein were asked about their relationship status on The Today Show, with Lopez denying the rumors and Goldstein joking that he was just standing close to her to avoid speculation. The pair's apparent onscreen chemistry has sparked rumors of a real-life romance, which they were forced to confront on Tuesday while speaking to Today Show host Savannah Guthrie.

Lopez's response did little to calm the speculation and Tuesday night's premiere antics between the two actors only further fueled the fire





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lopez Brett Goldstein Office Romance Real-Life Romance Red Carpet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Address the Rumors They’re Dating: EXCLUSIVEThe co-stars are facing speculation head-on.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez shuts down Savannah Guthrie over Brett Goldstein dating question in awkward ‘Today’ momentThe actress was grilled about her offscreen chemistry with her “Office Romance” co-star during Tuesday’s episode of “Today.”

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein had secret fling while filming ‘Office Romance’ — but it fizzled out“They liked spending time together and Brett made her happy,” the source explained. “But things just sort of fizzled out between them since last year.”

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Denies Dating Rumors with Co-Star Brett Goldstein, Citing Pattern of Media SpeculationJennifer Lopez clarified that she is not in a relationship with Brett Goldstein, her co-star from Office Romance, during an interview at the film's premiere. She addressed the recurring rumors that she dates every male colleague, mentioning examples like Kevin Costner, and both she and Goldstein confirmed they are just friends and co-workers.

Read more »