Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Chemistry Sparks Romance Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in Netflix's Office Romance, a romantic comedy that has sparked rumors of a real-life romance between the two actors. Despite both actors clarifying that they're not dating, people are predicting on social media that the pair will be 'engaged by Christmas'. However, Lopez says she isn't in the market for a romance so soon after her public divorce from Ben Affleck. She needs to work out how to be happy on her own, according to friends.

Jennifer Lopez has been plugging her latest Netflix rom-com, Office Romance , by leaning heavily into her 'chemistry' with co-star Brett Goldstein . She told Andy Cohen that Goldstein was the best kisser among all her leading men.

Goldstein shot back, saying that chemistry is about being intensely present with each other and admiring your co-star while filming. The sizzle between the pair seemed tangible, but Goldstein has been taking Hollywood by storm, and he has a raging crush on Lopez. He wrote the film with her in mind, and sent her the script with a note saying they wrote it for her.

Lopez has been a byword for desirability for decades, and Goldstein's obsession with her has been long in the making. Despite both actors clarifying that they're not dating, people have been predicting on social media that the pair will be 'engaged by Christmas'.

However, Lopez says she isn't in the market for a romance so soon after her public divorce from Ben Affleck. She needs to work out how to be happy on her own, according to friends. Goldstein, on the other hand, has led a life that's anything but sheltered. Born in 1980 in suburban Sutton to wealthy parents, his life took a surprising turn when his parents split up.

His father and a friend set up a strip club in Marbella, and Goldstein took a job there after completing his degree in film and feminism. He had to audition strippers at a motorway hotel in Spain, which he described as a 'very odd' experience. His father even took him on a research trip to Stringfellows before they flew out.

Goldstein found the job difficult, and it can't have helped that his father decided to go back to his wife within a few days, leaving his son in charge for two years. He said that the job was dangerous because it's not about the dancing, and the getting naked is the least of it.

The girls all came out saying they'd just do a month, make a bit of money, get out while the going was good, but they'd all still be there six months later. The job is stressful, and Goldstein found it difficult to get a lap dance without objectifying the dancers. He tried to only look them in the eyes, but it was hard.

One girl said to him, 'Look at my ass,' and he was like, 'I shouldn't, it's disrespectful…' She was like, 'This is what I'm doing! It's disrespectful not looking at me!

' Goldstein found it stressful, and he's glad he's moved on from that job. He's now taking Hollywood by storm, and he's got a crush on Lopez that's been long in the making. Despite the fact that they're not dating, people are predicting that they'll be 'engaged by Christmas'.

However, Lopez says she isn't in the market for a romance so soon after her public divorce from Ben Affleck. She needs to work out how to be happy on her own, according to friends. Goldstein, on the other hand, has led a life that's anything but sheltered. Born in 1980 in suburban Sutton to wealthy parents, his life took a surprising turn when his parents split up.

His father and a friend set up a strip club in Marbella, and Goldstein took a job there after completing his degree in film and feminism. He had to audition strippers at a motorway hotel in Spain, which he described as a 'very odd' experience. His father even took him on a research trip to Stringfellows before they flew out.

Goldstein found the job difficult, and it can't have helped that his father decided to go back to his wife within a few days, leaving his son in charge for two years. He said that the job was dangerous because it's not about the dancing, and the getting naked is the least of it.

The girls all came out saying they'd just do a month, make a bit of money, get out while the going was good, but they'd all still be there six months later. The job is stressful, and Goldstein found it difficult to get a lap dance without objectifying the dancers. He tried to only look them in the eyes, but it was hard.

One girl said to him, 'Look at my ass,' and he was like, 'I shouldn't, it's disrespectful…' She was like, 'This is what I'm doing! It's disrespectful not looking at me!

' Goldstein found it stressful, and he's glad he's moved on from that job. He's now taking Hollywood by storm, and he's got a crush on Lopez that's been long in the making





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